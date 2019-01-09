news

SDE economic programme focuses on education, e-state development ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
SDE chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski.
SDE chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Introduced by party chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski on Wednesday, the economic programme of the coalition Social Democratic Party (SDE) ahead of the upcoming Riigikogu elections focuses on education, the development of the e-state as well as a green economy.

"The competitiveness of the Estonian economy is one of the central mainstays upon which the well-being of the Estonian people rests, and Social Democrats believe in the market economy," Mr Ossinovski said when presenting the programme. "This means that business decisions and the risks accompanying them are borne predominantly by companies, and it is the duty of the state to create the necessary preconditions for companies."

According to Mr Ossinovski, the party's economic policy could be summarised in three keywords: human capital, innovation, and green economy. Of these, he emphasised the importance of education in particular.

"In a country with few natural resources like Estonia, education policy is the best economic policy," said the party chairman, adding that basic education is no longer sufficient in modern society. Thus, the party believes that young people should acquire at least a vocational education.

The programme also highlights the need for further investments in higher education and research. At least one of Estonia's universities should be helped to make the top 100 of universities worldwide, Mr Ossinovski said.

Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Rene Tammist highlighted the importance of the digitisation of the economy, which would create a better business environment for startups as well as cut red tape.

In developing the e-state, he said, the number one priority should be convenience of use. To ensure this, legislative drafting and bureaucracy need to be reduced by a quarter over the next four years.

Regarding the development of the green economy, which is also a priority in the party's economic programme, the SDE believes that good prerequisites exist in Estonia for successfully working on innovations that could help solve critical environmental challenges.

The SDE is one of two junior partners in the current three-party government coalition.

The 2019 Riigikogu elections will be held on 3 March.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

jevgeni ossinovskisocial democratic party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
08.01

Illegal dwellings on rail authority land may lead to evictions

08.01

Shot at turning Liberty Manor into presidential complex cost over €350,000

08.01

Tallinn to acquire over 650 electric buses by 2035

08.01

E-Residency managing director Kaspar Korjus resigns

08.01

Controversial ads at Tallinn tram stop replaced by Estonia 200 ads

07.01

Latvia on brink of four-party coalition sign of things to come in Estonia?

07.01

Automatic rifle gone missing during Siil exercise still not found

07.01

Office of the President expenses to decrease in 2019

Opinion
24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
08.01

Elering CEO: Withdrawal from BRELL energy ring not to raise network fees

08.01

Ardo Hansson: Cryptocurrencies a 'complete load of nonsense'

08.01

December consumer price index up 3.4% on year

07.01

Minister: State's leading role unnecessary in pulp mill planning

04.01

Ryanair to launch flights from Tallinn to Berlin Schönefeld

04.01

Number of foreigners in short-term employment more than doubles in 2018

04.01

€112 million Tallinn ring railway unnecessary, says ministry

04.01

TS Laevad serves record number of passengers on island routes in 2018

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:14

November accommodated tourists down 1% on year

16:36

Number of persons caught illegally entering Estonia doubles in two years

15:41

Power restored for 12,000 households in Kuressaare

14:45

SDE economic programme focuses on education, e-state development

13:53

Gallery: EKRE submits candidate lists for Riigikogu elections

13:03

Police receive 40 domestic violence calls per day in 2018

11:59

Kristina Kallas: We did not anticipate people would take such offence

10:59

Merged Consumer Protection, Technical Regulatory Authority enters operation

09:46

Pikamäe: New chief justice should be picked from among judges

08:58

November exports up 18%, imports 15% on year

08.01

Illegal dwellings on rail authority land may lead to evictions

08.01

Bank of Estonia: 2019 inflation to remain below 3%

08.01

Elering CEO: Withdrawal from BRELL energy ring not to raise network fees

08.01

Raik: Estonia 200 ads reminiscent of Nazi Germany

08.01

Shot at turning Liberty Manor into presidential complex cost over €350,000

08.01

Tallinn to acquire over 650 electric buses by 2035

08.01

E-Residency managing director Kaspar Korjus resigns

08.01

Kristina Kallas: Our ads drew attention to existing issue

08.01

Ardo Hansson: Cryptocurrencies a 'complete load of nonsense'

08.01

Controversial ads at Tallinn tram stop replaced by Estonia 200 ads

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: