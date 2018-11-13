news

Study: Majority of Estonian residents support laxer alcohol policy ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Estonian Institute of Economic Research Director Marje Josing.
Estonian Institute of Economic Research Director Marje Josing. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

More than half of all Estonian residents support as liberal an alcohol policy as possible or one with few restrictions (54% in all), while another third favour more stringent restrictions, according to the alcohol yearbook, titled "Market, consumption and damages of alcohol in Estonia," introduced at a National Institute for Health Development (NIHD) conference on Tuesday.

According to a poll conducted by the Estonian Institute of Economic Research (EKI), 39% of Estonian residents support an alcohol policy with few restrictions, while 30% support a policy with more stringent restrictions. Another 15% favour as liberal an alcohol policy as possible, while 16% of respondents were unable to decide.

"There are enough opportunities to purchase alcohol in Estonia, and alcohol is easily accessible," said Marje Josing, director of the EKI. "More than 90% of residents live within ten minutes of somewhere they can purchase alcohol."

Just over half, or 53%, of adult respondents were in favour of implementing time restrictions on the sale of alcoholic beverages at dining establishments.

The majority of residents, or 73% of respondents, would not allow alcohol advertising in public spaces. 601% would ban the advertisement of alcohol on the radio, 60% online, on social media and on TV, and 53% in print media.

"The state has quickly increased the retail price of alcohol, thus limiting access to alcohol, which has contributed to the acceleration of cross-border trade," Josing said. "What is positive is that beginning in 2018, other alcohol policy measures began to be implemented, such as restrictions on alcohol advertising and promotion."

The institute director noted that the alcohol policy toolbox includes dozens of possible measures, and that it would be smart to diversify their implementation. "Also important is that residents of the country understand and support the state alcohol policy," she added.

In 2017, Estonian residents consumed 8.6 litres of absolute alcohol per capita, or 10.3 litres of per adult resident. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), six litres of absolute alcohol per capita is the ceiling after which alcohol consumption begins to significantly impact a country's public health.

Consumption steady on year, down from 2007 levels

Compared to 2016 figures, alcohol consumption in Estonia did not change significantly. Compared to 2007, meanwhile, Estonia's absolute alcohol consumption per capita fell by nearly 4.5 litres.

Over the past ten years, consumption of hard liquor and lighter alcoholic beverages including ciders and wine has decreased the most, by 47% and 63%, respectively. Consumption of beer decreased less, by 13%.

Of issues related to the abuse of alcohol, respondents to the survey considered drink driving to be the biggest concern (92%), followed by domestic violence (84%), crimes against persons (81%), and disturbing the peace, health issues and family issues caused by alcohol (80% each).

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

alcoholalcohol policypublic healthnational institute for health development


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
12.11

Ask Justice Chancellor about migration compact, says Riigikogu committee

12.11

Pro Patria: Estonia should not join UN compact

12.11

Centre Party follows suit naming main candidates for 2019 election

12.11

UN compact non-binding, no government green light needed, says minister

12.11

SDE unveils top candidates list

12.11

Prosecutor General presenting Russia money laundering evidence to Riigikogu

11.11

Reform Party backs call for new foreign trade minister

11.11

President Kersti Kaljulaid attending event in Paris marking end of WWI

Opinion
06.11

Neivelt: Voluntary pension pillar would decrease society's stress levels

05.11

Valner Valme: NO99 stole Von Krahl's show

04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

FEATURE
BUSINESS
12.11

Audit Office: In case of crisis, unemployment reserve would last 3 years

12.11

Third quarter Finnish tourist numbers hit ten-year low

10.11

Tallink acquires 142,500 own shares within week

09.11

Tallinn city stumps up more funds for Reidi Road work

09.11

Minister: New US import tariffs could impact Estonian economy

09.11

European Commission chides Estonia over money laundering directive

09.11

Gallery: New T1 shopping centre opens in Tallinn

09.11

Exports and imports up as trade increases in September

Culture
2019 Elections
Estonia 200 chair Kristina Kallas.

Estonia 200: Political declaration must be added to migration compact

Political party Estonia 200 on Tuesday stated it was of the opinion that the Estonian government has to add its own political declaration to the UN's Global Compact on Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration that would clearly establish that the framework would not create for Estonia new legally binding international responsibilities in connection with migration.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
16:12

Estonia 200: Political declaration must be added to migration compact

15:40

Ratas discusses 2021-2027 EU budget with German finance minister

14:36

Study: Majority of Estonian residents support laxer alcohol policy

13:21

Estonia providing EOD training to future specialists from Ukraine

12:28

Immigration quota for 2019 unchanged at 1,315 people

11:50

Economist: Job marketplace frenetic and employee-led

10:54

Tunne Kelam MEP honoured by US

10:11

MEP slams rabble rousing on UN compact, Reform leader more conciliatory

09:08

Prime Minister in Germany presenting digital Estonia

12.11

Ask Justice Chancellor about migration compact, says Riigikogu committee

12.11

October registered unemployment increases slightly to 4.6%

12.11

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 12-18 November

12.11

President facing questions of function in light of UN compact discord Updated

12.11

Audit Office: In case of crisis, unemployment reserve would last 3 years

12.11

Pro Patria: Estonia should not join UN compact

12.11

Third quarter Finnish tourist numbers hit ten-year low

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

12.11

Centre Party follows suit naming main candidates for 2019 election

12.11

UN compact non-binding, no government green light needed, says minister

12.11

Celebrity candidates: Headed for political fame—or notoriety

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: