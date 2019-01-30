Retail trade turnover remains stable in December 2018

According to Statistics Estonia, the turnover of retail trade businesses at €667.9 million remained at the same level at constant prices in December 2018 as in the same period of the previous year.

The turnover of businesses selling manufactured goods increased by 3% compared to December 2017. Turnover increased in four and decreased in two economic activities, while sales remained at the level of the previous year in one economic activity.

Turnover increased the most for chemist's shops and shops selling cosmetics, with sales up 13% year on year. Turnover increased also in other non-specialised shops selling predominantly manufactured goods (eg department stores saw 12% growth), textiles, clothing and footwear (6% growth) and in other specialised stores such as stores selling computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc. (1% growth).

The turnover of shops selling via mail order or the Internet, shops selling second-hand goods and non-shop retail sale businesses (stalls, markets, direct sale) decreased compared to December 2017. The turnover of shops selling household goods and appliances as well as hardware and building materials remained at the same level as in December 2017.

The turnover of supermarkets decreased by 1% compared to December 2017.

The turnover of businesses in retail sales of automotive fuel decreased by 6% compared to December 2017.

Compared to November 2018, in December the turnover of retail trade businesses increased by 12%, a typical effect of Christmas and turn-of-the-year sales.

According to preliminary data, the turnover of retail trade businesses reached €7.1 billion in 2018. Compared to 2017, that is an increase by 1%.

