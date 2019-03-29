Retail trade turnover increases by 5% in February

According to Statistics Estonia, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 5% at constant prices in February compared to the same month last year, reaching €527.5 million.

The turnover of shops selling manufactured goods increased by 6% compared to February 2018. The greatest increase was reported for shops selling textiles, clothing and footwear, with sales increasing by 13% year-on-year.

The turnover of shops selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials increased by some 10%, that of other non-specialised shops, eg department stores, which sell predominantly manufactured goods by 9% and that of other specialised shops selling predominantly computers and accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys and so on, by 6%.

Shops selling used goods as well as companies in the non-store retail sales category (which includes stalls, markets, direct sales) reported a 6% increase in turnover. Mail order and e-commerce businesses reported a slightly smaller turnover than in the same month last year, while that of chemists and cosmetics retail businesses remained at the same level as last year.

The turnover of grocery stores increased by 3%, and that of enterprises in the business of selling automotive fuel in the retail category grew by 8% compared to February 2018.

Compared to January, in February the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased by 6%. According to seasonally and working-day adjusted data, the turnover increased by 1% compared to the previous month.