ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Retail trade turnover increases by 5% in February ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
ERR News
At a supermarket in Tallinn. Image is illustrative
At a supermarket in Tallinn. Image is illustrative Source: Merilin Pärli/ERR
Business

According to Statistics Estonia, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 5% at constant prices in February compared to the same month last year, reaching €527.5 million.

The turnover of shops selling manufactured goods increased by 6% compared to February 2018. The greatest increase was reported for shops selling textiles, clothing and footwear, with sales increasing by 13% year-on-year.

The turnover of shops selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials increased by some 10%, that of other non-specialised shops, eg department stores, which sell predominantly manufactured goods by 9% and that of other specialised shops selling predominantly computers and accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys and so on, by 6%.

Shops selling used goods as well as companies in the non-store retail sales category (which includes stalls, markets, direct sales) reported a 6% increase in turnover. Mail order and e-commerce businesses reported a slightly smaller turnover than in the same month last year, while that of chemists and cosmetics retail businesses remained at the same level as last year.

The turnover of grocery stores increased by 3%, and that of enterprises in the business of selling automotive fuel in the retail category grew by 8% compared to February 2018.

Compared to January, in February the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased by 6%. According to seasonally and working-day adjusted data, the turnover increased by 1% compared to the previous month.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

statistics estoniaretail trade turnover


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
28.03

Two charged with attack on MEP Indrek Tarand

28.03

New Riigikogu composition registered by electoral committee

28.03

EKRE MP requests punishment, removal from the airwaves, of ERR journalists

28.03

Closure on coalition talks within next week, say Ratas and Seeder

28.03

Train timetable changes announced, warmer weather to bring back track works

28.03

Court orders arrest of Narva city official suspected of corruption

28.03

President Kaljulaid to open renovated embassy in Moscow in April

27.03

Tallinn city government to divest its own domain of political influence

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
13:32

NATO accession 15 years ago great unifying event, says prime minister

12:51

Broadcasting supervisory council meeting to discuss Martin Helme charges

12:07

Cleveron to build first office tower in Viljandi

11:56

Preliminary hearing in Gammer, Hirv organised crime case to be held Friday

11:15

Retail trade turnover increases by 5% in February

Business
25.03

Shirt producer Sangar to end production in Estonia

25.03

Circuit court suspends 5G frequency auction following competition complaint

24.03

Sister cities Tartu, Greifswald to cooperate in supporting startups

22.03

SEB: More layoffs like Baltika Group to come in Estonia

22.03

2018 house price index up 5.9% on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
15:12

Clocks go forward this weekend in Estonia, EU

14:22

Putin-Kaljulaid April tête-à-tête neither firmed up, nor off table

13:32

NATO accession 15 years ago great unifying event, says prime minister

12:51

Broadcasting supervisory council meeting to discuss Martin Helme charges

12:07

Cleveron to build first office tower in Viljandi

11:56

Preliminary hearing in Gammer, Hirv organised crime case to be held Friday

11:15

Retail trade turnover increases by 5% in February

10:52

Mart Helme to lead EKRE list in 2019 European Parliament elections

10:30

Gallery: Lennart Meri at 90

09:19

Centre Party names candidates for 2019 European Parliament elections

08:50

Experts: Swedbank situation worrying for shareholders, not customers

28.03

49th Estonian Cultural Days coming to New York

28.03

Two charged with attack on MEP Indrek Tarand

28.03

New Riigikogu composition registered by electoral committee

28.03

Estonian, Latvian personnel unite in computer-simulated maneuvers

28.03

EKRE MP requests punishment, removal from the airwaves, of ERR journalists

28.03

Closure on coalition talks within next week, say Ratas and Seeder

28.03

Opinion: How to really plan for, and go about, pension reform

28.03

Train timetable changes announced, warmer weather to bring back track works

28.03

Apple Pay to reach Estonian market soon

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: