April retail turnover up 8 percent on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Thursday, in April 2019, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased 8 percent on year at constant prices, totaling €614 million.

The turnover growth of grocery stores accelerated significantly in April. Grocery store turnover had increased by 1 percent on year in March, but by 7 percent on year in April. The faster turnover growth of grocery stores was influenced in part by the very low reference base of April 2018, as well as sales that month.

In April, the turnover growth of stores selling manufactured goods accelerated as well. The on-year increase in growth rose from 9 percent in March to 11 percent in April.

Turnover increased in all economic activities. Turnover increased the most, or by nearly one fourth (24 percent), in other specialized stores, such as stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, flowers, and plants.

A higher than average increase in turnover of 17 percent likewise occurred in stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale, including stalls, markets, and direct sales.

The turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sales of automotive fuel, meanwhile, increased by 2 percent on year.

Compared with March, th turnover of retail trade enterprises in April remained steady. According to seasonally and working-day adjusted data, sales likewise remained at the previous month's level.

In the first four months of 2019, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased 6 percent on year.

