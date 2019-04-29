ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
March retail trade turnover up 6 percent on year

Economy
ERR News
Retail trade turnover remains on the rise overall.
Retail trade turnover remains on the rise overall. Source: Statistics Estonia
According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Monday, in March 2019, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased six percent on year at constant prices.

Last month, the turnover of retail trade enterprises totaled €603.6 million.

The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased nine percent on year. Turnover increased in most economic activities, except in stores selling via mail order or the internet, where turnover was smaller than during the same month last year.

Turnover increased the most in stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale), with sales increasing 17 percent year on year. A higher than average increase in turnover occurred also in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear (15 percent growth), in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials (13 percent growth) and in other specialized stores, such as stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, and toys (11 percent growth).

The turnover of grocery stores increased by one percent, and the turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sales of automotive fuel by seven percent compared to March of the previous year.

Compared to February, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased 14 percent in March. According to seasonally and working-day adjusted data, however, growth totaled one percent.

In the first three months of 2019, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased five percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

