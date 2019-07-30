June retail turnover up 3 percent on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Tuesday, the turnover of retail trade enterprises in June increased 3 percent on year at constant prices to €635 million.

The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased 4 percent compared to June 2018. Turnover increased in five and decreased in two economic activities.

Turnover increased the most in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear, with sales increasing 12 percent on year. A higher than average increase in turnover likewise occurred in other specialized stores, such as stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, flowers and plants, which saw 7 percent growth, as well as and in other non-specialized stores selling predominantly manufactured goods (i.e. department stores), which saw 5 percent growth.

The turnover of grocery stores increased by 3 percent on year, while the turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sales of automotive fuel decreased 2 percent on year.

Compared to May 2019, the turnover of retail trade enterprises in June decreased by 1 percent. According to seasonally and working-day adjusted data, however, sales remained at the previous month's level.

In the first half of 2019, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased 5 percent on year.

-

