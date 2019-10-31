ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
September retail turnover up 4 percent on year ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
Shopping cart at Ülemiste Centre in Tallinn.
Shopping cart at Ülemiste Centre in Tallinn. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Thursday, the turnover of retail trade enterprises totaled €618 million — up 4 percent on year at constant prices.

The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased by 5 percent. Turnover increased the most, by 9 percent, in other non-specialized sores selling predominantly manufactured goods (i.e. department stores).

A higher than average increase in turnover occurred in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials, in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics, and in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear; growth totaled 6 percent on year in all three economic activities.

The turnover of grocery stores and the turnover of businesses engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel, meanwhile, both increased by 4 percent on year.

Compared with the previous month, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased by 5 percent. According to seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover increased by 1 percent.

In the first nine months of 2019, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 5 percent on year.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

statistics estoniaretail turnover
