Retail turnover continues to increase in July

Retail turnover in Estonia increased by five percent in July 2019 compared to July of last year, equaling €661 million, figures from Statistics Estonia show.

In stores selling manufactured goods there was an increase six percent compared to July 2018.

Turnover increased in all economic activities, mostly in stores selling items such as computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment an games. Also in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics, which saw a seven percent increase in each.

The increase was smaller when it came to grocery stores, which have seen a four percent increase compared to July 2019.

Retailers selling automotive fuel, which had decreased in May and June, started to grow again in July and increased by two percent compared to July of the previous year.

Compared to the previous month, in July, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by five percent. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, the growth was one percent.

From January to July the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased five percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The statistics are based on VAT declaration data of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!