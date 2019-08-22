ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Footwear chain Deichmann opens first store in Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
Footwear chain Deichmann opened its first Estonian store in Nautica keskus on Thursday
Footwear chain Deichmann opened its first Estonian store in Nautica keskus on Thursday Source: Deichmann
Economy

Footwear chain Deichmann opened its first store in Tallinn's Nautica shopping centre on Thursday, with a second planned to open in the city later this year.

 The German company has stores all over Europe and is already present in the Latvian and Lithuanian retail markets. There are plans for an Estonian language website and to expand into other Estonian cities in 2020.

"Latvia and Lithuania gave Deichmann a warm reception, and we hope to secure a strong foothold in Estonia." said Živile Bložiene, sales manager for the Baltics at Deichmann, in a press release. "We are already planning to open our second store in Kristiine shopping centre in September."

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

nautica keskusdeichmann


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Government crisis
10:28
09:53
12:17
09:22
11:21
MORE NEWS
21.08

Põlluaas praises courage and bravery of August 20 Club

21.08

Party ratings: Centre pick up support, Reform down

21.08

Analysis: President Rose Garden speech notable in domestic politics focus

21.08

Kaljulaid: You can never talk too much about democracy or freedom

21.08

PM strikes positive tone on restoration of independence anniversary

Opinion
Business
19.08

Water companies request exemption from fuel biocomponent requirement

15.08

State investing more in real estate than predicted, at €83 million

14.08

Pensions hike depends on state of budget, says Isamaa leader

14.08

Statistics: Employment of older people at 10-year high

13.08

Government to unveil state real estate purchase strategy Thursday

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
13:56

Former interior minister Margus Leivo dies

13:29

Paper: Taltech systematically defrauded EU program Updated

12:07

July alcohol purchases by Finns up 19 percent on year

11:16

Kadri Simson: Michal might consider Reform-EKRE coalition

10:26

Helme, Vaher meet, confirm continued cooperation

10:14

Footwear chain Deichmann opens first store in Estonia

09:21

Aas: Rail Baltica must take potential Tallinn ring railroad into account

09:09

Registration for free Estonian language classes opening 10 am Thursday

21.08

Haron Dikajev sentenced to 12 years in prison

21.08

Ratas, Kaljulaid discuss closer cooperation with India during VP visit

21.08

Gallery: Russian president visits Helsinki

21.08

Reform wants no-confidence vote against Ratas on Monday

21.08

Hong Kong protesters to create human chain inspired by Baltic Way

21.08

Martin Helme: Kaljulaid should resign, not me

21.08

Starship Technologies plans campus expansion after $40 million funding win

21.08

Kaljulaid: Estonia has made up for 25 years of lost economic ground by now

21.08

Bolt rolls out food delivery service in Tallinn

21.08

Tallinn Photomonth: Visual essay 'Mercury' coming to Tallinn Art Hall

21.08

July industrial producer price index down 0.2 percent on year

21.08

Põlluaas praises courage and bravery of August 20 Club

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: