Footwear chain Deichmann opens first store in Estonia

Footwear chain Deichmann opened its first store in Tallinn's Nautica shopping centre on Thursday, with a second planned to open in the city later this year.

The German company has stores all over Europe and is already present in the Latvian and Lithuanian retail markets. There are plans for an Estonian language website and to expand into other Estonian cities in 2020.

"Latvia and Lithuania gave Deichmann a warm reception, and we hope to secure a strong foothold in Estonia." said Živile Bložiene, sales manager for the Baltics at Deichmann, in a press release. "We are already planning to open our second store in Kristiine shopping centre in September."

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!