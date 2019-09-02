Statistics: Electricity production falls by 61 per cent on year, to July

Production by industrial enterprises decreased by 5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in July, Statistics Estonia reported. The decline was fueled by decreases in both energy and mining output, though production increased in manufacturing over the same time frame. Electricity production saw a large fall y-o-y.

Total industrial production fell by 3 percent y-o-y, Statistics Estonia reports.

Electricity production fell as much as 61 percent y-o-y. Redundancies have been made at some of state-owned generator Eesti Energia's plants in eastern Estonia, mostly those which burn oil shale. Energy production used in heating did actually rise a little, by 2 percent y-o-y.

Manufacturing saw a 2 percent y-o-y rise, with over half of the sector's sub-groups seeing a rise on 2018. Food products, computers, electronic products and wood products were the strongest performers.

Building materials and electrical equipment manufacture saw a fall, however.

Sixty-four percent of manufacturing output was exported, and overall exports here increased by 7 percent y-o-y, according to unadjusted data.

Domestic manufacturing sales rose by 13 percent.

Compared with the previous month, however, manufacturing fell by 1 percent (see also diagram above).

A more detailed breakdown by sector is available at the Statistics Estonia website here.

--

Statistics Estonia is a government agency under the aegis of the Ministry of Finance, and provides public institutions, business and research circles, international organizations and individuals with reliable and objective information on the economic, demographic, social and environmental situation and trends in Estonia.