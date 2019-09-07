Finance ministry rejects economic affairs ministry biofuel legal amends

The finance ministry has rejected amendments to the Liquid Fuel Act, opposing exceptions which the changes would give the volunteer Defence League (Kaitseliit) in using vehicle fuel with a biofuel component.

"As we know, also other sectors, such as agriculture, have referred to problems arising from the use of fossil fuels which have a biofuel component," finance minister Martin Helme (EKRE) wrote to his counterpart at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure, Taavi Aas (Centre), BNS reports.

"In collaboration [with each other], a different solution has to be found when it comes to the biofuel obligations," the letter continued.

The economic affairs ministry had forwarded draft changes making biofuel component obligations under the current law more flexible.

Since vehicles operated by both the Defence League and the regular Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) cannot run on fuels containing a biofuel component as set out under current law, the amends would also grant those organizations exceptions.

Current law says that from Jan. 1 2020, both gasoline and diesel fuel for motor vehicles must contain a 10 percent biofuel component.

