ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Ministry forecasts 2.2 percent GDP growth ahead of state budget finalizing ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
FInance ministry building in central Tallinn.
FInance ministry building in central Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The finance ministry has predicted a 2.2 percent growth in Gross Domestic Product for the next year, with nominal economic growth, including inflation forecast for 5.1 percent.

The ministry's summer economic forecast, key in drawing up 2020's state budget, due in late September, is to be formally presented on Monday, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

The Ministry of Finance's spring economic forecast predicted next year's economic growth at 2.7 percent and inflation at 2.2 percent, a nominal growth of 4.9 percent.

Whereas the previous ministry forecast in the spring, while GDP growth was forecast a big higher at 2.7 percent, had shown a slowdown in tax revenue growth, causing the government to cut back on a number of expenditures in its provisional budget plan for 2020 and implement some stronger austerity measures. The latest forecast should be the proof in the pudding as to whether the coalition can budget for any additional costs.

Recent comment from both the ministry and the prime minister himself have said that there may be scope for increased expenditure in some areas, but a general tightening of belts is on the cards.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ministry of financestate budgetstate budget strategyestonian economystate budget 2020


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

taltech eu funding misuse controversy
MORE NEWS
06.09

Finance minister: State budget likely a tightening, not buckling of belts

05.09

Greens demand all party finances be made public

05.09

Estonian Jewish community marks Holocaust mourning days in September

05.09

More than 24,000 short-term workers registered by online portal

05.09

Prime Minister: No major changes on state budget for 2020 imminent

Opinion
Business
03.09

Estonia's 2018 financial statements accurate, says audit office

03.09

Tallinna Vesi applies to Competition Authority for 20 percent tariff cut

03.09

ID Global Solutions awarded Estonian passport contract from 2021

02.09

Swedbank to lower second pillar pension fund fees

02.09

Gunnar Kobin steps down as Nordica CEO before taking up post

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:03

Finance ministry rejects economic affairs ministry biofuel legal amends

13:18

Ministry forecasts 2.2 percent GDP growth ahead of state budget finalizing

10:27

President to visit UAE next week

06.09

Mugabe death not mourned by many, says expat of Rhodesian origin

06.09

Gallery: Three designs shortlisted for new Tartu carpark

06.09

Party financing committee chase Andrus Ansip for €11 advert fee

06.09

Increase in passengers injured during bus journeys

06.09

Swimming still not advised in Pärnu after cyanobacteria found in seawater

06.09

Research finds public not clear on second pillar pension reform

06.09

Public transport disruptions during Tallinn Marathon 2019

06.09

Weekend road closures for Tallinn Marathon 2019

06.09

Valga mayor wants removal of all border checks when crossing to Latvia

06.09

Statistics: Inflation 2.4 percent on year to August, food biggest influence

06.09

First hearing into minister domestic violence allegations set for October

06.09

11,000 job vacancies in Estonia in second quarter

06.09

Finance minister: State budget likely a tightening, not buckling of belts

05.09

Greens demand all party finances be made public

05.09

Estonian Jewish community marks Holocaust mourning days in September

05.09

More than 24,000 short-term workers registered by online portal

05.09

Prime Minister: No major changes on state budget for 2020 imminent

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: