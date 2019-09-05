ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia could buy fifth ferry for island services ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Two of Estonia's new island ferries, Piret and Tõll.
Two of Estonia's new island ferries, Piret and Tõll. Source: TS Laevad
News

Estonia could buy a fifth vessel in addition to the four ferries of the same design currently using the routes between the mainland and the country's large western islands and put it in operation on the Virtsu-Kuivastu line, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas said on Thursday.

"The state could acquire one more ship, a fifth ship, it should be [sailing] between Virtsu and Kuivastu. Renting it every year, like we have been doing, is very expensive and doesn't pay off either in the long-term or short-term perspective," Ratas said at a government press conference. 

Ratas said that the topic of the acquisition of a fifth ferry will be put on the table at the discussion of the state budget for next year in September.

The prime minister added that when speaking about Virtsu-Kuivastu, the service connecting the islands of Saaremaa and Muhu with the mainland, one should also not forget the Rohukula-Heltermaa service between the mainland and Hiiumaa. However, Ratas said that adding a third vessel to that service is not a priority.

"We have to look over the winter timetable in the first place, in order for there to be more departures, which I have also asked TS Laevad to assess already this fall," Ratas said, referring to the Tallinna Sadam ferry operating subsidiary TS Laevad.

On Wednesday, ERR News reported that the National Audit Office (Riigikontroll) has analysed the cost of maintaining the ferry connection with Estonia's two largest islands, Saaremaa and Hiiumaa.

The analysis found an increase in volume of passengers and vehicles using the services, under the current, 10-year, contract which began in 2016. However this has cost the state more than expected.

Ferry connections to the two islands have cost the state more and more each year, rising from around €11.40 per vehicle carried in 2007, to €18.30 in 2018, a rise of over 50 percent, the audit office says.

The price per passenger has risen even more, doubling from around €4 to around €8 over the same period. Volumes of vehicles have also risen, by about 60 percent.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

ts laevad


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

taltech eu funding misuse controversy
MORE NEWS
05.09

Daily: Rip-off taxi firm masquerading as reputable company

05.09

Daily: China using influence in Estonia, Baltics

05.09

Riigikogu speaker stresses need for unity on regional security

05.09

Estonia likely to double number of Mali troops

04.09

Tartu County Court finds university librarian was unfairly dismissed

Opinion
Business
03.09

ID Global Solutions awarded Estonian passport contract from 2021

02.09

Swedbank to lower second pillar pension fund fees

02.09

Gunnar Kobin steps down as Nordica CEO before taking up post

02.09

Minimum monthly wage likely to be €578 after unions', employers' deal

02.09

Unemployment benefits should not be raised, says employers' body

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
05.09

Greens demand all party finances be made public

05.09

Estonian Jewish community marks Holocaust mourning days in September

05.09

More than 24,000 short-term workers registered by online portal

05.09

Prime Minister: No major changes on state budget for 2020 imminent

05.09

Life expectancy increases but healthy years decrease

05.09

Plans for minimum wage increase not approved by unions

05.09

UK drivers have 12 months to get Estonian license if no-deal Brexit happens

05.09

Estonia could buy fifth ferry for island services

05.09

Centre Party must pay €25,000 in Savisaar corruption case

05.09

Citizens will be protected in case of no-deal Brexit

05.09

More than 30 female sex workers ordered to leave Estonia so far this year

05.09

Estonia's Council of Europe representative presents credentials

05.09

Increase in tourists staying overnight and using airports

05.09

Disgraced ski coach transferred land on day prosecutor office enquiry began

05.09

Daily: Rip-off taxi firm masquerading as reputable company

05.09

Daily: China using influence in Estonia, Baltics

05.09

Riigikogu speaker stresses need for unity on regional security

05.09

Estonia likely to double number of Mali troops

04.09

Tartu County Court finds university librarian was unfairly dismissed

04.09

Party financing body recommends Estonian Greens file for bankruptcy

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: