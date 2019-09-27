ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Sixth daily off-season departure to return to Hiiumaa ferry route ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
The ferry Tiiu.
The ferry Tiiu. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

Despite talk two years ago of reducing the number of ferry departures on the Rohuküla-Heltermaa route connecting the Estonian mainland to Hiiumaa from six to five during the winter off-season, the 2020 state budget will reinstate the sixth trip, regional paper Hiiu Leht writes.

When presenting next year's state budget to the Riigikogu on Wednesday, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) also touched on the subject of connections to Estonia's major western islands, including a bigger aircraft for the Tallinn-Kuressaare air link, adding departures to the Rohuküla-Heltermaa winter schedule, and acquiring an additional vessel for the Virtsu-Kuivastu route next summer.

Hiiu Municipal Mayor Reili Rand said that the municipal government had submitted a request to the state budget strategy this spring already for the addition of a sixth departure to the off-season winter ferry schedule.

"In addition to this request, we have also done active preliminary work with the operator as well as held negotiations with the prime minister, who clearly understood Hiiumaa residents' concern and supported us," Rand added.

"When submitting the state budget to the Riigikogu, the prime minister affirmed that the 2020 state budget would take this request into account and has increased the volume," she continued. "This, in turn, creates the conditions for there to be the same base schedule year round. This would also eliminate the need to change the movements of all of Hiiumaa and its residents for three winter months from January to March."

According to the municipal mayor, more detailed work with ferry operator TS Laevad and representatives of the island's businesses will now continue to develop a schedule that is satisfactory to all parties.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ferriests laevadhiiumaa


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

State budget 2020
MORE NEWS
09:10

Budget airline Lauda to start direct flights between Tallinn and Vienna

08:54

First national atlas to include sauna, kama, and blood sausage maps

07:40

Albanian president on official visit to Estonia next week

26.09

Tallinn TV broadcasting closure to make half staff redundant

26.09

Government allocates €844,000 for emergency repairs to Narva church

Opinion
Business
26.09

Ratas at conference: Faster economic growth driven by more efficient action

25.09

Tallinn City Government unveils four-year budget strategy

25.09

Economy may cool, extent up to us, says prime minister

25.09

Estonian finmin: Sõnajalgs' compensation claim not entirely far-fetched

25.09

Pealtnägija: Deadly listeria traced to M.V.Wool fish factory

Estonia 100
FEATURES
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:13

Tartu gets residents-voted two upgraded sports facilities

15:40

Kaia Kanepi reaches Portugal tournament quarter finals

15:22

First Day of Countryside Living to take place Saturday

14:59

Food authority to inspect other fish factories following listeria deaths

14:26

Sixth daily off-season departure to return to Hiiumaa ferry route

14:04

Useful Nordic airspace info not shared with Estonia

14:03

Gallery: It's mushroom season but beware poisonous fungi

13:35

Gallery: Friday climate protests in several Estonian towns

12:56

No additional money in state budget for universities' regional colleges

12:10

Survey: Half of people in Estonia have savings

11:47

Burger King coming to Estonia

11:13

Finnair to add more flights to Tallinn-Helsinki route next year

10:57

PPA admits mistakes made in former Danske CEO Aivar Rehe search

10:27

Centre minister, opposition MP go head-to-head on pensions increases

09:56

University of Tartu may end free Estonian language education

09:10

Budget airline Lauda to start direct flights between Tallinn and Vienna

08:54

First national atlas to include sauna, kama, and blood sausage maps

07:40

Albanian president on official visit to Estonia next week

26.09

Tallinn TV broadcasting closure to make half staff redundant

26.09

Government allocates €844,000 for emergency repairs to Narva church

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: