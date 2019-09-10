Summer brings record number of ferry passengers to Estonian islands

A record number of passengers traveled by ferry to Estonia's western islands Muhu and Hiumaa this summer, ferry company TS Laevad OÜ said on Tuesday.

In August TS Laevad OÜ carried 347,221 passengers and carried over 137,567 vehicles, the company said in a statement, which is four percent more than in the same month of the previous year. The total number of passengers during the three summer months increased by three percent compared to August 2018.

The ferry line carries passengers from Virtsu and Rohuküla on the Estonian mainland to Kuivastu on Muhu island and Heltermaa on Hiiumaa.

Chairman of the Board of TS Laevad OÜ, Jaak Kaabel, said: "In August, we served about 15% of our total annual passenger volume. In August, 251,609 people traveled on the Virtsu-Kuivastu line, and 99,883 vehicles were transferred. Compared to August 2018, the number of both passengers and vehicles increased by five percent.

"The number of passengers on the Rohuküla-Heltermaa route increased by one percent to 95,612 and the number of vehicles by two percent to 37,684. In August, we carried more than seven percent less trucks and trailers on the Rohuküla-Heltermaa line than we did last year, but 4% more cars," Kaabel said.

During the three summer months, which the company counts as June, July and August, TS Ships carried a total of 1,031,851 passengers and more than 405,316 vehicles. Compared to the previous year, the number of passengers and vehicles increased by three percent.

