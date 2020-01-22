Paper: Regional port operator planning upgrades to Port of Kuivastu

Estonian state-owned regional port operator Saarte Liinid is planning upgrades to the Port of Kuivastu on the Western Estonian island of Muhu in the coming years, including the construction of a hangar for recreational vessels as well as a solar park.

Saarte Liinid board member Jaanus Tamkivi said that according to the port development plan, a hangar for pleasure craft, or recreational boats, is slated to be built on the site of a dormitory demolished last year, but added that a detailed plan would need to be drawn up prior to its construction, regional paper Saarte Hääl writes (link in Estonian).

As the company has other plans for Kuivastu anyway, it was decided that a detailed plan would be drawn up for the entire port property.

According to Tamkivi, among planned improvements are an overhaul of the harbor warden building on the quay, two solar parks could be build on either side of the road by the future recreational vessel hangar, and the demolishing of an old warehouse building at the port which has stood in the way of improving traffic patterns at the port for some time already.

The Port of Kuivastu serves the ferry connection between Saaremaa and the Estonian mainland.

-

