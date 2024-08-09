More recreational vessels have not led to an uptick in maritime violations

News
Boats moored at Pärnu Yacht Club.
Boats moored at Pärnu Yacht Club. Source: ERR
News

In Estonia, the registration of recreational vessels is steadily increasing. However, this rise in water traffic has not led to an increase in violations or serious accidents.

In recent years, the Estonian Transport Administration has been registering an increasing number of recreational vessels, including boats, jet skis and sailboats.

"If in 2020 there were over 34,000 watercraft, including recreational vessels and jet skis, this year – and the year isn't even over yet, so it's too early to make a final summary – we already have over 40,000 registered watercraft," said Rait Prits, head of the recreational vessels unit at the Transport Administration.

The growth in the number of watercraft has also been noted by the Pärnu Yacht Club, which has space for 180 recreational vessels.

"We've observed the same trend that the number of small vessels has increased over the past five years. We've also been developing and expanding our yacht club, and just two years ago we installed a new floating dock. We also have a project to add another floating dock in the next couple of years because the number of vessels is growing," said Alari Akermann, commodore of the Pärnu Yacht Club.

"When the weather is very good and calm, there are many vessels on the bay and river at the same time. That's true. And each year, there are more and more, which is something I've noticed over the past 10 years," said Taavi Holter, owner of the Pärnu Fish Taxi.

Both the Transport Administration and the Pärnu Yacht Club noted that interest in watercraft began to rise during the COVID-19 pandemic when people couldn't travel and were looking for new ways to spend their free time.

According to the Transport Administration, the increase in the number of registered watercraft has not led to a rise in violations.

"Fortunately, despite the increase in watercraft registrations and the growing number of recreational craft operators, we cannot say that the situation has gotten out of hand. However, we certainly still have work to do in this area," Prits added.

The police also reported that there have not been more accidents compared to previous years. In fact, they observed that activity on Pärnu Bay and the river has been quieter this summer compared to last.

"What stands out is that there are still many boat operators and owners who don't know how to navigate properly. For example, some have unregistered boats or insufficient safety equipment, such as life jackets," explained Janek Pinta, head of maritime rescue at the Pärnu Police Department.

Pinta suggested that enhancing water traffic monitoring could be considered.

"As water traffic continues to grow year by year, it means that we might need more presence on the water. With the current resources, we may no longer be able to manage in a year or two," he said.

Both the police and the Transport Administration agree that while water traffic culture has improved, there is still room for further development.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:22

Ahti Kallikorm: Vaccination important if we don't want the old maladies to return

16:47

Estonian government going ahead with Operail privatization

16:03

Prime minister describes austerity and 2025 budget talks processes

16:01

Temporary bike lane being installed on Tallinn's Paldiski maantee

15:44

President promulgates vehicle tax law

15:17

European prosecution investigating formerly promising Estonian green firm

14:30

More recreational vessels have not led to an uptick in maritime violations

13:41

Igor Taro: How to avoid sprawling climate bureaucracy

13:12

Study: Understanding the Belarusian diaspora's 'new wave' in Estonia

13:02

BLRT Grupp opens largest vessel maintenance floating dock in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07.08

Decathlete Karel Tilga's pole vault mishap mocked online by rapper Snoop Dogg

08.08

Major investors leaving Estonian stock market with no plans to return

08.08

Estonian car rental startup ends up owing hundreds of investors

08.08

Flydubai cancels planned new Tallinn-Dubai route

08.08

Authorities aim to solve mystery of the Pikakari beach metallic debris

08.08

Aliens Act amendments to make it harder to bring foreign labor into Estonia

07:41

Estonian e-residents' firms will also have to pay new corporate income tax

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo