Tartu planning new Emajõgi River harbor

Harbor in the Emajõe River.
Harbor in the Emajõe River. Source: ERR
A new harbor will be built in Tartu next to the Emajõgi River this summer to create new mooring and storage spaces for boats. In recent years, supply has not kept up with demand.

Preparations for riverboat season are underway in Tartu and trips start at the end of April, Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Boats are currently moored at Karlova boat harbor, which is not intended for maintenance work but there is currently a lack of space in the city. There has been an increase in the number of boats in recent years.

"At the moment, more ships are arriving every year and the number of passengers is growing. In the next few years, as more passenger ships come on board, the number of passengers will be added to the current number of passengers, interest will grow as people," said Rainer Napits, captain of the Riverboat Pegasus.

The city is planning new areas for ships to cope with the problem.

Indrek Ranniku, head of general planning at the City of Tartu, said: "Planned sites are plentiful, but few are actually built. That's the problem: the infrastructure, pipes, wires, cables, just don't come up as fast as the demand."

A new harbor, spanning two to three hectares, is planned near Ihaste Bridge for ship repairs. However, this will not solve the problem completely. Owners of smaller motorboats and yachts also complain there is nowhere for them to dock in Tartu.

"In fact, it is a super-active movement. It's more like not everyone can fit, rowers, paddlers, speedboats, slower boats, ships. The moorings will have to be phased in. In particular, we are preparing places where sites could be put out to competitive tender," Ranniku said.

It is hoped the port will be ready to use in the autumn.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

