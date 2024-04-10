Tartu's Vanemuine Theater holding competitive process to find director

The Vanemuine Theater in Tartu has announced its search for a director ahead of current incumbent Aivar Mäe's one-year term ending in August. Mäe has stated he will be applying for the post on a more permanent basis.

SA Teater Vanemuine (Vanemuine Theater Foundation) has announced a public competitive process for the position.

Mäe, a former National Opera chief, told ERR that he intends to apply for re-selection, saying: "The theater 'bug' is like a virus."

"There is no vaccine or cure for that. I think that we have come up with some pretty good ideas with the team for the next five years, so it would make sense to go on," Mäe, 63, added.

Mäe said he has a vision for Vanemuine down to 2030, which he will first present it to the theater's supervisory board.

Selection criteria for the upcoming process include having a thorough understanding of the Estonian cultural sector and theater life, a minimum of five years experience in managing the economic activities of a large organization or structural unit, excellent communication skills, including with the public and a strong command of English, in addition to Estonian.

The application deadline is April 29.

Mäe was already a member of the foundation's board and was last May appointed for a term of one year starting on August 15, 2023, with a competitive process promise to follow when that year ended.

SA Teater Vanemuine is a state-established foundation, and as is standard for state and public bodies, is overseen by an independent supervisory board.

The Vanemuine supervisory board includes in its ranks Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas Reform) as its chair, head of the communication and international cooperation department at the Ministry of Culture Meelis Kompus, and Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp board member Raul Puusepp.

Immediately prior to becoming Vanemuine Theater director last year, Mäe had been Põhja-Pärnumaa (North Pärnu County) mayor.

--

