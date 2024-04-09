7 museums offering free events for Estonian language learners

News
News

Seven museums across Estonia are offering free educational programs in simple Estonian to help learners develop their language skills.

From 9 April, Estonian language learners are welcome to sign up for free events at Vabamu, Estonian Police Museum, TYPA Printing and Paper Art Centre, Narva Museum, and A. H. Tammsaare Museum in Vargamäe, in addition to the Estonian Open Air Museum and the University of Tartu Museum. 

Museums in Tallinn, Tartu, Narva, Rakvere, and Järva County are running educational programs in simple Estonian to support adults with limited language skills in learning and practicing Estonian.

The aim is to support beginners in their efforts to understand Estonian through listening and reading tasks, and to encourage them to communicate with each other through simple group activities.

In this way, the educational programs encourage people to continue learning languages.

Language learners can participate in the educational program of the Estonian Open Air Museum and the University of Tartu Museum free of charge until December 2024, and in the educational programmes of the other five museums until February 2025.

You can choose the programme by theme as well as by date. Each group consists of 10–20 language learners from all over Estonia.

For detailed information on the program of interest and to sign up, visit our foundation's online self-service portal, which can be accessed via this link.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:45

7 museums offering free events for Estonian language learners

19:31

Estonian Greens plan to run full list at European elections

18:42

Madis Mihkels highest-ever placing Estonian in Paris–Roubaix race

18:41

Project underway to bring video call option to 112 emergency number

18:14

Former minister: Estonia not ready for mandatory e-exams

17:59

Estonian women's tennis team lose Billie Jean King Cup opener

17:29

Koos wants to set up Aivo Peterson as its European Parliament elections candidate

17:27

Postimees Grupp: Estonia needs longterm plan to support Russian-language media

16:59

Opposition: Cuts must be made as millions are hidden in state system

16:51

Tartu planning new Emajõgi River harbor

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08.04

More than 100 cruise ships expected to visit Estonia this summer

10:17

AI forcing Estonian universities to rethink study organization

08:35

Estonia could take delivery of new self-propelled howitzers in five years

08.04

Metro group: Proposed Tallinn light metro could compete with car

06.04

'Grand Designs' episode sparks big interest in Estonian solar roof panel makers

08.04

Annual Estonian Cultural Days brings diaspora together in New York City

13:03

Church rejects interior minister's demand to separate from Moscow Patriarchate

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo