Last coach from Tartu to Tallinn to depart from 10 p.m. from March

News
Lux Express coaches at Tallinn Bus Station.
Lux Express coaches at Tallinn Bus Station. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Bus operator Lux Express announces that its late bus from Tartu to Tallinn will depart from 10 p.m. starting from March to give residents a last-chance option to get to the capital and visitors the chance to get back home after cultural events.

Ingmar Roos, head of Estonian business for Lux Express, said that the new departure is especially important in light of European Capital of Culture 2024 events as it offers visitors to Tartu the chance to return to the capital at night. Roos added that the later departure will also be to the liking of the patrons of Theater Vanemuine who can take a comfortable coach home after the evening performance.

The 10 p.m. bus will depart from the Tartu Bus Station and also stop at the KESKLINN VI bus stop near the Tartu Kaubamaja. The bus will reach the Tartu Näitused stop in the Tähtvere district at 10:05 p.m. The coach will stop at the Puhu rist bus stop in Jõgeva County, roughly half-way into the trip, and at the Mõigu bus stop, Tallinn Airport and Tallinn Bus Station upon reaching the capital, Lux Express said in a press release.

The 10 p.m. coach will be available from March 1 and the line will be serviced by the company's Lux Lounge range of buses.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

