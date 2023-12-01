Lux Express opens direct daily bus connections between Tallinn and Warsaw

News
Lux Express.
Lux Express. Source: Press materials
News

Starting on December 1, Lux Express will operate a new daily direct bus service from Tallinn to Polish capital Warsaw. The journey takes a total of 18 hours, with fares starting from €29 per seat.

The newly opened Lux Express route direct to Warsaw departs daily from Tallinn at 12.30p.m. The bus makes stops along the way in Pärnu, Riga and Vilnius before arriving in Warsaw  at 5.30 a.m. local time the following morning (6.30 a.m. Estonian time).

For those traveling in the opposite direction, the bus departs from Warsaw at 11.45 p.m. local time and, after also stopping in Pärnu, Riga and Vilnius, arrives in Tallinn at 6.25 p.m. the next day.

While previously, passengers were required change to a second Lux Express bus in Vilnius in order to complete the journey to Warsaw, it is now possible to stay on the same vehicle for the entire Tallinn to Warsaw trip.

"In addition to offering passengers a faster and more comfortable way to travel between the two cities without having to change buses, the new route will also provide Estonians with good connections for onward travel to various European destinations," said Lux Express management board member Ingmar Roos.

As on of the region's main transport hubs, it is possible to take direct buses from Warsaw to Berlin, Prague, Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and many other European cities besides, in around 25 different countries besides. Warsaw's Chopin Airport is also just a few kilometers away from the bus station, with direct flights available to more than 120 cities in nearly 50 countries.

Warsaw is also a a popular tourist destination itself, with a rich variety of major concerts and other events regularly taking place in the city. According to Roos, this provided an additional reason for Lux Express to move forward with opening its direct route between the Estonian and Polish capitals.

"Last summer, for example, pop star Beyoncé had a concert there, and a lot of people from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania travelled [to Warsaw] on Lux Express' comfortable buses," Roos said.

"It is also not insignificant that the new bus service certainly provides good alternative for those who want to travel in a more environmentally friendly way," he added.

Tickets for the new direct bus route connecting Tallinn and Warsaw can be purchased on the Lux Express website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:12

Estonia sends 20 fewer diplomats to OSCE after losing chairmanship

17:43

Estonia's e-Residency program contributes over €200 million to state budget

17:04

Education Minister: 158 high schools in Estonia is too many

16:31

Center Party leader: Riigikogu deadlock suits both sides conducting it

16:06

Tartu Christmas village and ice rink to open this Sunday

15:38

Kaja Kallas posed with Lukashenko in Dubai on 'family photo'

15:35

Minister calls for Estonian national pet register and compulsory chipping

15:10

EDF Colonel: Russia's budget increase means war can continue at same intensity

14:32

Voting opens to determine Tartu's 2023 'Deed of the Year'

14:01

Needs-based family support not seen as viable means of state budget savings

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.11

Retired general: So far US has not fully committed to Ukrainian victory

30.11

Estonia's MFA warns against all travel to Russia

30.11

Estonian FM warns residents against signing Russian 'loyalty agreement'

29.11

Kõlvart: Tallinn's new amusement park will embellish the city

15:38

Kaja Kallas posed with Lukashenko in Dubai on 'family photo'

30.11

Newer Estonian ID cards have been setting off in-store security sensors

30.11

Poland and Romania join Estonia in OSCE Skopje meeting boycott

13:34

Lux Express opens direct daily bus connections between Tallinn and Warsaw

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: