Lux Express opens direct daily bus connections between Tallinn and Warsaw

Starting on December 1, Lux Express will operate a new daily direct bus service from Tallinn to Polish capital Warsaw. The journey takes a total of 18 hours, with fares starting from €29 per seat.

The newly opened Lux Express route direct to Warsaw departs daily from Tallinn at 12.30p.m. The bus makes stops along the way in Pärnu, Riga and Vilnius before arriving in Warsaw at 5.30 a.m. local time the following morning (6.30 a.m. Estonian time).

For those traveling in the opposite direction, the bus departs from Warsaw at 11.45 p.m. local time and, after also stopping in Pärnu, Riga and Vilnius, arrives in Tallinn at 6.25 p.m. the next day.

While previously, passengers were required change to a second Lux Express bus in Vilnius in order to complete the journey to Warsaw, it is now possible to stay on the same vehicle for the entire Tallinn to Warsaw trip.

"In addition to offering passengers a faster and more comfortable way to travel between the two cities without having to change buses, the new route will also provide Estonians with good connections for onward travel to various European destinations," said Lux Express management board member Ingmar Roos.

As on of the region's main transport hubs, it is possible to take direct buses from Warsaw to Berlin, Prague, Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and many other European cities besides, in around 25 different countries besides. Warsaw's Chopin Airport is also just a few kilometers away from the bus station, with direct flights available to more than 120 cities in nearly 50 countries.

Warsaw is also a a popular tourist destination itself, with a rich variety of major concerts and other events regularly taking place in the city. According to Roos, this provided an additional reason for Lux Express to move forward with opening its direct route between the Estonian and Polish capitals.

"Last summer, for example, pop star Beyoncé had a concert there, and a lot of people from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania travelled [to Warsaw] on Lux Express' comfortable buses," Roos said.

"It is also not insignificant that the new bus service certainly provides good alternative for those who want to travel in a more environmentally friendly way," he added.

Tickets for the new direct bus route connecting Tallinn and Warsaw can be purchased on the Lux Express website.

