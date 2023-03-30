Lux Express adds new daily connections between Tartu and Riga

Interviews
A Lux Express coach.
A Lux Express coach. Source: ERR
Interviews

Starting this Saturday, April 1, long-distance bus company Lux Express is set to add an early morning connection from Tartu to Riga. According to a Lux Express press release, the additional daily bus service will depart from Tartu Bus Station at 5.25 a.m. and arrive in Riga at 9.20 a.m.

 Lux Express is also adding an additional daily connection going in the opposite direction. It leaves Riga Airport at 1.30 p.m., stops at Riga Bus Station at 2.15 p.m. and arrives in Tartu at 6.05 p.m.

This means that, from April 1, the number of Lux Express' direct daily bus connections between Tartu and Riga will increase to three in each direction.

According to Lux Express' international business manager Rait Remmel, the increase in the number of connections between Tartu and Riga will make journeys starting from Tartu less stressful. "The possibility to take a bus directly to Riga Airport and then returning directly home after the trip is a much more convenient solution than traveling via Tallinn or with a private car," Remmel said in a press release.

According to the new Lux Express schedule, the journey time from Tartu to Riga Bus Station will be approximately 3 hours and 40 minutes. This may increase to between 3 hours 50 and 3 hours 55 minutes for peak hour departures. The travel time from Tartu to Riga Airport, depending on the time of departure, is 4 hours and 25 minutes. All Lux Express buses traveling between Tartu and Riga stop in Valga, while some departures include an additional stop in Valmiera (Latvia).

Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm, said that, in light of the needs and interests of both businesses and those traveling for leisure, good transport connections with the city of Riga and its airport are extremely important for Tartu and the whole of southern Estonia.

"Of course, more opportunities to get to Tartu are also really important for our foreign guests," said Tamm. "Improving external connections is especially necessary because Tartu will become the European capital of culture next year and we expect a large number of foreign guests to take part in the program," he added.

Tamm also emphasized that the additional bus connections to Riga have come about due to the effective cooperation between the City of Tartu and Lux Express and expressed hope that the move will be well received by passengers.

The Lux Express Tartu-Riga timetable from April 1:

Tartu Bus Station -> Riga 05:25*, 09:05*, 18:30

Riga Bus Station -> Tartu 09:00, 14:15, 18:45

Departures from Riga Airport: 13:30, 17:45

* Stops at Riga airport

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

19:48

Tallinn plans to move ahead with new hospital

19:29

EKRE leader: Legitimacy of new Riigikogu incomplete

19:10

Tallinn would rule out quarries in its territory

18:51

Supreme Court dismisses all election complaints

18:48

National Electoral Committee registers new Riigikogu members

18:00

Eesti Energia refuses to slash outgoing board's bonuses

18:00

Estonia counts on European Commission to reduce agreed Covid vaccine supply

17:18

Lux Express adds new daily connections between Tartu and Riga

16:53

Kallas: Eesti Energia's absurd bonuses incomprehensible

15:57

Church collection box thieves return and repent

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

28.03

Estonia rejects Politico claims, describes them as malicious slander

29.03

Historian: Putin has started to understand difficulties in Ukraine

29.03

Hololei: I stepped down to allow department to work in peace

29.03

Tallinn tramline construction to divert 27 bus routes until May 31

28.03

Research: Estonians are too selective when it comes to sustainable behavior

08:29

Finnish Air Force in joint NATO Baltic airspace exercise over Estonia

29.03

Teacher shortage holding back Estonian language learning

29.03

Prices of tires and tire change services up considerably

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: