Lux Express adds new daily connections between Tartu and Riga

Starting this Saturday, April 1, long-distance bus company Lux Express is set to add an early morning connection from Tartu to Riga. According to a Lux Express press release, the additional daily bus service will depart from Tartu Bus Station at 5.25 a.m. and arrive in Riga at 9.20 a.m.

Lux Express is also adding an additional daily connection going in the opposite direction. It leaves Riga Airport at 1.30 p.m., stops at Riga Bus Station at 2.15 p.m. and arrives in Tartu at 6.05 p.m.

This means that, from April 1, the number of Lux Express' direct daily bus connections between Tartu and Riga will increase to three in each direction.

According to Lux Express' international business manager Rait Remmel, the increase in the number of connections between Tartu and Riga will make journeys starting from Tartu less stressful. "The possibility to take a bus directly to Riga Airport and then returning directly home after the trip is a much more convenient solution than traveling via Tallinn or with a private car," Remmel said in a press release.

According to the new Lux Express schedule, the journey time from Tartu to Riga Bus Station will be approximately 3 hours and 40 minutes. This may increase to between 3 hours 50 and 3 hours 55 minutes for peak hour departures. The travel time from Tartu to Riga Airport, depending on the time of departure, is 4 hours and 25 minutes. All Lux Express buses traveling between Tartu and Riga stop in Valga, while some departures include an additional stop in Valmiera (Latvia).

Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm, said that, in light of the needs and interests of both businesses and those traveling for leisure, good transport connections with the city of Riga and its airport are extremely important for Tartu and the whole of southern Estonia.

"Of course, more opportunities to get to Tartu are also really important for our foreign guests," said Tamm. "Improving external connections is especially necessary because Tartu will become the European capital of culture next year and we expect a large number of foreign guests to take part in the program," he added.

Tamm also emphasized that the additional bus connections to Riga have come about due to the effective cooperation between the City of Tartu and Lux Express and expressed hope that the move will be well received by passengers.

The Lux Express Tartu-Riga timetable from April 1:

Tartu Bus Station -> Riga 05:25*, 09:05*, 18:30

Riga Bus Station -> Tartu 09:00, 14:15, 18:45

Departures from Riga Airport: 13:30, 17:45

* Stops at Riga airport

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!