Leningrad Oblast governor: Narva border crossing to close for vehicles

News
{{1671182880000 | amCalendar}}
The bridge in Narva connecting Estonia and Russia.
The bridge in Narva connecting Estonia and Russia. Source: ERR
News

Leningrad Oblast Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko has announced, that Russia will close the Narva border crossing from the Ivangorod side to all vehicles for a period of two years due to reconstruction works.

According to a report on the official website of Russian city Kingisepp, Drozdenko said, that the border crossing from Ivangorod to Narva, will remain open to pedestrians for the duration of the works, which are due to begin in 2023.

The Narva border remains an active crossing for vehicles traveling between Estonia and Russia.

"Border issues are communicated between the countries via border representatives. The Republic of Estonia has not received any official information (about this). We will certainly ask the Russian authorities for further information," Reinsalu said.

According to Reinsalu, there has been unofficial talk about long-term repairs to the border crossing point from the Russian side, since February.

The foreign minister noted, that this could also be seen as a foreign policy move by Russia to exert pressure on Estonia, however, he believes it would have no major impact.

"The question is whether it will hinder us in any way. We have other border crossing points and international goods can also move through other countries' border crossing points with Russia," Reinsalu said.

"At the same time, we have to take into account, that whether this concerns people or other forms of movement, Russia could use this to put pressure on us. And these (kinds of) decisions can also happen overnight," Reinsalu said.

Reinsalu added, that as far as he is aware, Russia does not plan to carry out similar repair work on its Latvian, Finnish or Norwegian border crossings.

The news is being updated.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

