Lenin statue leaves courtyard of Narva Museum

The Lenin statue in Narva.
The Lenin statue in Narva. Source: ERR
A statue of Vladimir Lenin that stood in the courtyard of the Narva Museum was relocated to Tallinn on Wednesday and will be put on display at the Estonian History Museum.

"The statue of Lenin, which stood in the western courtyard of Narva Castle since 1993, left the city today. The monument will go to the Estonian History Museum that collects material on Estonia's political history and already has Soviet monuments on outside display. The statue will be kept at the Estonian War Museum until spring 2023," the museum said on social media.

The Lenin statue has been at the castle since 1993 after it was taken down from its previous location in Peetri Square. Because renovation plans at the castle do not include a place for the statue, it had to be relocated.

The statue of the leader of the 1917 October Revolution in Russia by sculptor Olev Männi was unveiled in Peetri Square on November 7, 1957 before its relocation in 1993.

Some Narva residents have protested the statue's removal, led by city council member Aleksei Jevgrafov.

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

