Narva Museum seeking new home for Vladimir Lenin statue

Narva Castle, with part of Ivangorod Fortress and the town of Ivangorod on the opposite bank of the Narva River visible in the background. 31 January 2019.
Narva Castle, with part of Ivangorod Fortress and the town of Ivangorod on the opposite bank of the Narva River visible in the background. 31 January 2019. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
Narva Museum is looking to relocate its statue of Vladimir Lenin, local newspaper Põhjarannik reported on Tuesday. But some locals are against the idea.

The museum is renovating its courtyard but so far a suitable place has not been found.

Narva Museum director and Narva Museum Foundation board member Maria Smorževskihh-Smirnova told the paper she is not against the statue staying in the border city and had tried to find it a suitable new location. She could not argue against its removal she said.

Aleksei Jevgrafov, chairman of Narva City Council's historical heritage committee, said the statue should not be moved to Tallinn, similar to the T-34 tank earlier this year.

"Narva is a self-sufficient municipality, and we are simply obliged to do everything we can to preserve things that are close to the hearts of the city's residents and connected with its history," he said.

The statue, previously located on Narva's central square, was moved to the museum in 1993.

Põhjarannik said the decision to move the statue was made four years ago, but little attention was paid to it at the time.

The Estonian History Museum in Tallinn has a collection of Soviet-era statues where several monuments have been relocated in recent months.

--

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Põhjarannik

