Tartu to overhaul Emajõgi waterfront area near open-air market

The City of Tartu is planning on improving the waterfront area along the right bank of the Emajõgi River, by Tasku Center and Dorpat Hotel and near the city's open-air market, the city announced Wednesday.

The latest waterfront improvement project will involve renovating the riverside area, and work will also begin on developing an updated spatial solution for the site, according to a press release.

This Wednesday, an agreement with Rattar OÜ was signed at the city government meeting for the renovation of the riverside area near Tartu's open-air market. This includes the granite staircase, ramp and railings at Soola 8c as well as the ramp along the main path of the waterfront promenade between the Peace Bridge and Sadamateater, as these structures have ended up in disrepair and are in need of updates.

An agreement will also be signed with Vabas Ajas OÜ for the installation of concrete bench-barriers along the riverbank. The area will be redesigned, and according to the city, the technical solution for the riverfront barrier will be modified to provide pedestrians with a wider variety of seating and resting options while still ensuring their safety.

The open-air market waterfront promenade revitalization project is being carried out in cooperation with Tartu Market and Estiko.

Tartu city government will be responsible for the lower promenade path, greenery on the slope as well as access routes, while Estiko and Tartu Turg will handle the surroundings of their respective properties and ensure they maintain a pleasant and enjoyable outdoor space.

Rough render of plans for a revamped waterfront behind Tasku Center and Dorpat Hotel, near the open-air market. Source: Tartu city government

