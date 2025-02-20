X!

Tartu to overhaul Emajõgi waterfront area near open-air market

News
While currently underwater and frozen over, the waterfront area at Soola 8c has not been renovated at all in recent years.
While currently underwater and frozen over, the waterfront area at Soola 8c has not been renovated at all in recent years. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
News

The City of Tartu is planning on improving the waterfront area along the right bank of the Emajõgi River, by Tasku Center and Dorpat Hotel and near the city's open-air market, the city announced Wednesday.

The latest waterfront improvement project will involve renovating the riverside area, and work will also begin on developing an updated spatial solution for the site, according to a press release.

This Wednesday, an agreement with Rattar OÜ was signed at the city government meeting for the renovation of the riverside area near Tartu's open-air market. This includes the granite staircase, ramp and railings at Soola 8c as well as the ramp along the main path of the waterfront promenade between the Peace Bridge and Sadamateater, as these structures have ended up in disrepair and are in need of updates.

An agreement will also be signed with Vabas Ajas OÜ for the installation of concrete bench-barriers along the riverbank. The area will be redesigned, and according to the city, the technical solution for the riverfront barrier will be modified to provide pedestrians with a wider variety of seating and resting options while still ensuring their safety.

The open-air market waterfront promenade revitalization project is being carried out in cooperation with Tartu Market and Estiko.

Tartu city government will be responsible for the lower promenade path, greenery on the slope as well as access routes, while Estiko and Tartu Turg will handle the surroundings of their respective properties and ensure they maintain a pleasant and enjoyable outdoor space.

Rough render of plans for a revamped waterfront behind Tasku Center and Dorpat Hotel, near the open-air market. Source: Tartu city government

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:50

Estonian construction consultants HML open Dublin office

14:38

Court sentences woman to four years in prison for killing her baby

14:25

Ministry eases Just Transition Fund rules for Ida-Viru County development

13:58

Auditor general: Not enough information to decide on wind farm subsidies

13:38

Government scraps €2.6 billion aid plan for offshore wind farm construction

13:34

Attorney: Tax hikes cluster takes the cake as worst legislation of 2024

12:55

Climate minister: Ministry released incorrect data

12:22

Tallink reports €786M revenue and €40.3M profits for 2024

11:56

Deputy mayor: Linnahall will be the most beautiful building in Tallinn

11:23

Tartu nearly finished care reform compensation claim for state

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

19.02

Expert: US mistaken to think peace deal forced on Ukraine is viable

18.02

Tommy Cash: Käärijä and Joost Klein helped me a lot

19.02

Minister: Estonia's defense spending will be over 4% of GDP in 2026

19.02

Minister: Talk about US troop withdrawal from Estonia is 'speculation'

19.02

Estonia awaits US agreement to accelerate next HIMARS delivery

08:13

Public not warned about week-old North Tallinn oil slick

19.02

Estonia's average old-age pension rises to €817 per month

19.02

Over 1,000 taking part in Independence Day parade, NATO flyover happening too

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo