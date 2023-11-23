Tartu's waterfront promenade now open to public

The €1.7 million renovation work at Tartu's Emajõgi river waterfront promenade has ended and the area is now fully open to the public again.

Walkways and staircases have been redesigned and deckchairs installed. A new light traffic road was also built along the area which allows pedestrians to walk or ride along the left bank of Emajõgi.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) said the residents now have more opportunities to have fun in the heart of the city.

"The Emajõgi riverside promenade helps better connect the Emajõgi with the urban space, and its completion just before the opening celebrations of Tartu 2024 gives added value to both the capital of culture and the city in general," said Klaas.

TajuRuum OÜ, OÜ Tinter-Projekt, and GRK Eesti AS worked on the redesign and construction.

Tartu's waterfront promenade is now open for everyone. Source: Ketlin Lääts

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!