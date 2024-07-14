City of Tartu addresses issue of drinkers gathering on Emajõgi promenade

Businesses in Tartu are concerned about the effect binge drinkers who often gather on the banks of the Emajõgi river will have on plans to revamp the waterfront.

One proposed solution would involve playing classical music over a set of speakers which would, it is argued, either drive away loiterers or have some sort of civilizing effect on them.

The stretch of riverside promenade in question lies close to the Tasku keskus shopping mall, the Dorpat hotel and Tartu bus station.

A total of 15 businesses approached the City of Tallinn with their concerns, after which the city opted to put in place a daily security patrol.

Over the long run, the issue could be resolved by the construction of a modern waterfront promenade among the other developments planned for the river front, while cheaper and faster solutions are currently being sought in the meantime.

Deputy Mayor of Tartu Raimond Tamm (Reform) told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "The businesses have suggested to us that we could remove the benches, and to remove the greenery there, to make it less conducive to lingering there."

"We, of course, from the city government side, have to consider that there are a whole range of other people who would like to utilize this area. We can't quite do it such that that we would remove everything from the urban space. We will definitely think things through and take into account that it should be vuiable for businesses to operate there," he added.

The area between Turu and Rahu bridges has for several years been in the viewfinder of both the city of Tartu and the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), given the large numbers of drinkers of all ages who often congregate there.

Mati, one member of the public told ERR "I'm a former forest ranger, I'm a tough fisherman, I like this place.

Locations of the Rahu (blue) and Turu bridges, in central Tartu. Source: Google Maps.

But generally, you can't sit here too much - 'listen, mister, maybe you have a smoke, listen, give me a sip of beer' - well, my dear fellow, I'm not the manager of some poor house. Everyone who sits here basically drinks something," he added.

Another solution planned is to pipe classical music via speakers, on the grounds that this would resolve the issue.

Rene Kiis, CEO of Tartu turg, said: "Simply play classical music, to educate these people, culturally. And those who don't want to be in this environment anymore will leave."

"We are currently developing this idea with the Vanemuine theater and its symphony orchestra. And it's not just that some music would be playing somewhere, but to showcase the city of Tartu, the proud Vanemuine orchestra and their recordings," he added.

Mati remained unimpressed about this aspect of the planned improvements.

"I certainly like pop, ordinary songs. But classical music, well, I'm sorry, it's not my thing," he said.

