Gallery: Vanemuine Theater's 155th season opening festival begins

This week, the festival marking the start of the Vanemuine theater's 155th season is taking place in Tartu. On the first day, visitors got the chance to go behind the scenes of the theater and much more. The festival continues until Sunday August 25.

On Thursday, August 22, a costume and props sale in the car park of the Vanemuine Theater's main building attracted theater lovers and collectors alike, who were able to buy items from past productions.

Later on Thursday evening, the Vanemuine Ballet Artists Gala is set to take place. The Vanemuine Ballet Company will perform on stage, with special guests Laura Maya, principal soloist of the Estonian National Ballet, and Vanemuine Ballet Director Jevgeni Grib.

