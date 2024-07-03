New exhibition exploring Tartu's unique districts to open at City Museum

"Our Tartu." Source: Press Materials
This Friday (July 5), new exhibition created in collaboration with members of the city's local communities is set to open at the Tartu City Museum. "Our Tartu" ("Meie Tartu") introduces visitors to the kaleidoscopic nature of the city through 17 chapters, conveying the unique feeling that makes each district, and the whole of Tartu, special.

Each district of Tartu has its own theme, and local residents share stories about their neighborhoods. It is uncommon for a small city to have so many diverse districts. Moreover, Tartu's districts have never been officially designated, making them primarily bearers of community identity.

 Each district of Tartu has its own theme, and local residents share stories about their neighborhoods. It is uncommon for a small city to have so many diverse districts. Moreover, Tartu's districts have never been officially designated, making them primarily bearers of community identity.

 Visitors to the exhibition will be able to the former tower clock of Tartu Town Hall, which is over 200 years old and has been put back into operation, enter an old lift from Annelinn, visit the Ropka bread truck and breathe in the smell of tomatoes in the last greenhouse of Jaamamõisa. They will also have chance to browse the guestbook that was lost after the fire at the Vanemuine Theater's main building, generate electricity at Veeriku, wander through the labyrinth of Ihaste, peek inside "Leo," the yellow ball from Lõunakeskus, listen to the sounds of Toome Hill, see the lost world of Ülejõe, and much more.

The old clock from Tartu's Town Hall in the "Our Tartu" exhibition. Source: Press Materials

One exciting aspect of the exhibition is that every visitor has the opportunity to contribute by bringing items with interesting backgrounds to the exhibition or writing their stories to the "Book of Stories."

 Additionally, visitors can also barter with flower seeds in Jaamamõisa and preserves in Supilinn, and leave their messages on the notice board in Karlova.

Tartu City Museum is open at 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday.

 More information about the "Our Tartu" exhibition including the opening on July 4, is available (in Estonian) here.

Editor: Michael Cole

