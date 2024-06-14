Self-driving culture bus to travel between ERM and Tartu City Museum

News
Self-driving bus in Tartu
Self-driving bus in Tartu Source: Roomer Tarajev
News

The Culture Bus, named after the 2024 Culture Capital City, will begin travel between the Tartu City Museum and the Estonian National Museum between June and October.

Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm said that autonomous vehicles will be a part of our everyday transit in the future. "This is why it is reasonable to start creating pilot projects today to test technology and help with the development. Without a doubt, the culture bus' one purpose is to introduce the self-driving vehicle and driving opportunity because many Tartu residents have not yet had first-hand experience," he added.

The project is being used to test technology. To ensure the vehicles have a smooth ride, cameras and sensors will be set up in the city infrastructure to receive real-time information at complex crossing from drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists. Another of the project's aims is to provide extra information and ensure the safety of the drivers.

The pilot project was inspired by the Japanese company Yazaki Group's subsidiary Yazaki Innovations, and the US technology company Avanti R&D. In Estonia, the self-driving vehicles are developed in collaboration with Auve Tech OÜ and Tartu City.

Yazaki Innovations director Tetsuhiro Hattori said he is delighted that the future self-driving technologies are introduced and tested in Tartu. "We want to offer our travelers a pleasant ride, that is smooth and safe, but also interesting."

Roomer Tarajev, the Tartu City Government's Head of the Business Development Department, said Tartu offers an environment full of teamwork and openness with opportunities to test future technologies.

The culture bus that drives between ERM and Tartu City Museum schedule is set to be from Tuesday to Sunday (the bus does run on Mondays) with the following times:

Departure from Estonian National Museum: at 11.00, 11.30, 12.00, 12.30, 13.00, 15.30, 16.00, 16.30, 17.00.

Departure from City Museum: at 11.15, 11.45, 12.15, 12.45, 13.15, 15.45, 16.15, 16.45, 17.15.

The bus route mostly goes through Roosi Street. It is free and can take up to seven passengers.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Lotta Raidna

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:12

Stoicescu: Salm failed to adequately justify €1.6 billion defense sum request

12:48

EDF head: Government members aware of national defense funding needs

12:44

Whether Estonia is in breach of EU fiscal rules to become clear Wednesday

12:03

Lux Express launches new shuttle service between Riga city center and airport

11:30

Residency program invites children's book authors and illustrators to Narva

10:51

Tallinn city government leaves Hipodroomi intersection design unchanged

10:46

FT: Need for swift EU consensus may mean Kaja Kallas gets top diplomatic post

10:25

Supreme Court rejects EKRE Riigikogu breaks complaint

09:58

Bank of Estonia forecasts growth to return in the second half-year

09:54

Self-driving culture bus to travel between ERM and Tartu City Museum

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.06

New tick-borne disease reaches Estonia

13.06

Estonian population to shrink to 1.2 million by 2085

13.06

New alcohol limit introduced for cyclists, light vehicle drivers

13.06

Defense minister: We cannot tear the country apart with new taxes

13.06

Defense ministry secretary resigns over differences with politicians

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

09:21

Estonian government confirms EU top posts stance

12.06

Estonian coding school expands to Finland

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo