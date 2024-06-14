Self-driving culture bus to travel between ERM and Tartu City Museum

The Culture Bus, named after the 2024 Culture Capital City, will begin travel between the Tartu City Museum and the Estonian National Museum between June and October.

Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm said that autonomous vehicles will be a part of our everyday transit in the future. "This is why it is reasonable to start creating pilot projects today to test technology and help with the development. Without a doubt, the culture bus' one purpose is to introduce the self-driving vehicle and driving opportunity because many Tartu residents have not yet had first-hand experience," he added.

The project is being used to test technology. To ensure the vehicles have a smooth ride, cameras and sensors will be set up in the city infrastructure to receive real-time information at complex crossing from drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists. Another of the project's aims is to provide extra information and ensure the safety of the drivers.

The pilot project was inspired by the Japanese company Yazaki Group's subsidiary Yazaki Innovations, and the US technology company Avanti R&D. In Estonia, the self-driving vehicles are developed in collaboration with Auve Tech OÜ and Tartu City.

Yazaki Innovations director Tetsuhiro Hattori said he is delighted that the future self-driving technologies are introduced and tested in Tartu. "We want to offer our travelers a pleasant ride, that is smooth and safe, but also interesting."

Roomer Tarajev, the Tartu City Government's Head of the Business Development Department, said Tartu offers an environment full of teamwork and openness with opportunities to test future technologies.

The culture bus that drives between ERM and Tartu City Museum schedule is set to be from Tuesday to Sunday (the bus does run on Mondays) with the following times:

Departure from Estonian National Museum: at 11.00, 11.30, 12.00, 12.30, 13.00, 15.30, 16.00, 16.30, 17.00.

Departure from City Museum: at 11.15, 11.45, 12.15, 12.45, 13.15, 15.45, 16.15, 16.45, 17.15.

The bus route mostly goes through Roosi Street. It is free and can take up to seven passengers.

