Self-driving bus operating in Tallinn's Kodulahe this December

Self-driving bus in Tallinn.
Self-driving bus in Tallinn. Source: Aleksander Gužov / Tallinn Strategic Management Office
This month, a self-driving bus will provide free rides to passengers in Tallinn's Kodulahe neighborhood, between Stroomi Beach and Paldiski maantee. The bus will operate on Monday to Friday until December 20.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said that autonomous buses have been tested in various areas of the Estonian capital before. "Public transport must also be accessible in new development areas. Unfortunately, many developments in Tallinn have previously been approved without fully considering public transport solutions – lacking stops or suitable spaces for city buses. To address this issue, we are testing an autonomous bus in the Kodulahe neighborhood as a 'last mile' solution to connect local residents with the public transport network along Paldiski maantee," said Järvan.
Kaarel Variksaar, chair of Auve Tech's management board, said the company's next-generation autonomous vehicle, MiCa, which has already operated in Japan, the United States, the Middle East, Germany, and Finland, is now carrying passengers in its hometown of Tallinn for the first time.

"MiCa is designed to bring public transport closer to people in areas where the use of large buses is not practical, offering an alternative to those who currently rely on personal cars for transportation.," Variksaar said.

The self-driving bus will serve passengers from December 2 – 20. The bus will operate from Monday to Friday between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and then between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. It will not operate on weekends.

The bus route starts at the parking lot at the end of Lahepea tänav, travels along Lahepea tänav to Lammi tänav, where it stops near the intersection. The bus then turns around, continues along Lahepea tänav to Paldiski maantee, stops near Café Karmen, and returns via the same route.

According to a City of Tallinn press release, the project, which a collaboration between Tallinn Transport Department and Auve Tech, aims to explore the potential for the use of autonomous buses in urban transport. To ensure safety, an onboard operator will oversee maneuvers and intervene if necessary. The bus travels at a safe speed on the road and does not pose a risk to pedestrians.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

useful information

