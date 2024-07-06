Tartu to pilot front-door entry only on city buses this August

News
Taru city bus.
Taru city bus. Source: Mana Kaasik
News

This August, Tartu City Government will begin a two-month pilot project, during which time it will be mandatory to enter city buses through the front door only and exit through the rear doors only, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Passengers with strollers will be able to use the rear doors to enter buses in the evenings, as are those using technical aids, such as wheelchairs or other devices to assist with mobility. To do so, they will be required to signal their intentions to the driver via the button on the middle door, as is currently the case.

The city government is piloting the new system as the data suggests there are a significant number of passengers who use Tartu buses without paying for tickets, especially in the evening hours.

According to Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm, it is estimated that almost €500,000 is lost in Tartu each year due to passengers using buses without paying. These funds could be used to improve bus services in the city. "Entering through the front door disciplines passengers, this has been well demonstrated by the experience of other countries and cities. In addition, it will make movement in and out of the bus smoother," Tamm said.

The pilot project will run from August 1 to September 30. Tartu Linnatransport will then analyze the results and any feedback received, before making decisions about how to proceed.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

