Tartu bus travel free of charge during European Mobility week in September

Tartu City Government has confirmed that travel will be free of charge for all passengers on the city's buses during European Mobility Week in mid-September.

"The aim of the free bus travel is to encourage people to choose environmentally friendly ways of travelling, thus contributing to a cleaner and healthier urban environment," said Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm.

"Past experience confirms that the people of Tartu will be happy to take advantage of this opportunity, and demonstrates their strong interest in sustainable mobility and improving the urban environment. Of course, I would also like to invite all those who have never used Tartu's public transport to also experience our regular bus services," Tamm added.

The right to travel free of charge during Mobility Week applies to all passengers, with no separate proof of entitlement required during this period.

Until the end of September, Tartu is also continuing with its pilot project whereby passengers can only enter and exit the city's buses via the front doors between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The city government is piloting the new system as the data suggests there are a significant number of passengers who use Tartu buses without paying for tickets, especially in the evening hours.

The theme of this year's European Mobility Week is "Shared Public Spaces" and will be celebrated from September 16-22. The aim of Mobility Week is to facilitate the use of sustainable modes of transport and to change transportation habits.

Several public events will take place in Tartu during Mobility Week, each focusing on different groups of users in the urban space. The full Mobility Week program will be made public in early September.

