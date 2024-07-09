'Our Tartu' exhibition opens at Tartu City Museum

News
The
The "Our Tartu" exhibition at the Tartu City Museum. Source: ERR
News

The new exhibition "Our Tartu" ("Meie Tartu"), which is now open at the Tartu City Museum, tells stories of the city's different districts through the eyes of the city's residents.

To put together the exhibition, the curators visited people in 18 different parts of the city, collecting hundreds of stories and objects along the way. The people of Tartu are still able to contribute to the exhibition by adding their own objects and stories.

The Tartu City Museum has been waiting a long time for its new exhibition to finally open.

"The last exhibition was here for over 22 years. For several reasons, the various plans that have been in place have been postponed twice," said Risto Lehiste, director of the Tartu City Museum.

"We ourselves think of it as a bit of a punk exhibition, it's been put together in a very short time –less than a year and a half. Exhibitions like this are usually done in three or four years. We had the Capital of Culture year coming up and we got people together, we got people from the city of Tartu involved and thanks to them we got it done," he added.

More information about the "Our Tartu" exhibition is available (in Estonian) here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:10

Estonian slackliner attempts to set new world record in Italy

16:55

Foto Tallinn 2024 opens at Kai Art Center in September

16:13

Fien the elephant tips Spain, Netherlands as Euro 2024 finalists

15:29

City councilor: Electric cars driving in bus lanes hold public transport back

14:58

Tallinn Zoo's Pootsman the Siberian tiger dies

14:46

Center Party's European elections costs came to over €43,000 Updated

14:22

Retailers, local governments concerned over new crisis law obligations

13:41

Chief of Staff: Ukraine immediate task to stabilize front, exhaust enemy

13:15

'Our Tartu' exhibition opens at Tartu City Museum

12:36

Tall Ships Races and maritime festival come to Tallinn this weekend

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08.07

Several countries interested in renting Estonia's empty prison space

08.07

New bikesharing service launches in Tallinn in August

11:32

Inflation in Estonia likely to rally from the autumn

08.07

Estonian state denies involvement in Meta blocking of ISS article

04.07

Banksy exhibition opens in July at Tallinn's Telliskivi

08.07

Coalition plans to boost economic competitiveness with new industries

08:55

SDE expresses concerns over planned Estonia-Saudi Arabia cooperation pact

11:55

Over 500 drivers fined during first week of Reidi tee speed cameras

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo