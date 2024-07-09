'Our Tartu' exhibition opens at Tartu City Museum

The new exhibition "Our Tartu" ("Meie Tartu"), which is now open at the Tartu City Museum, tells stories of the city's different districts through the eyes of the city's residents.

To put together the exhibition, the curators visited people in 18 different parts of the city, collecting hundreds of stories and objects along the way. The people of Tartu are still able to contribute to the exhibition by adding their own objects and stories.

The Tartu City Museum has been waiting a long time for its new exhibition to finally open.

"The last exhibition was here for over 22 years. For several reasons, the various plans that have been in place have been postponed twice," said Risto Lehiste, director of the Tartu City Museum.

"We ourselves think of it as a bit of a punk exhibition, it's been put together in a very short time –less than a year and a half. Exhibitions like this are usually done in three or four years. We had the Capital of Culture year coming up and we got people together, we got people from the city of Tartu involved and thanks to them we got it done," he added.

