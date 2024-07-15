Photos: Sonja Löfgren-Birch embroidery exhibition opens at Tallinn gallery

Opening of Sonja Löfgren-Birch's exhibition
Last Thursday saw the opening at Tallinn's HOP Gallery of Finnish textile artist Sonja Löfgren-Birch's exhibition "Humming."

"What shape does the soundscape from the train have?" Löfgren-Birch asks in a description of her latest exhibition. "What feeling does the structure of a yarn communicate? Which color would you use to visually describe a caress?"

In recent years, Löfgren-Birch's embroidery has been transforming from representational to abstract, she said.

"My most recent works are visual associations, shapes, lines and colors that often resemble a landscape or a sensitive impression but also hold fragments of pattern and reference to woven structure," the artist described.

Sonja Löfgren-Birch is a Finnish textile artist who has been living in Stockholm since 2015. Her work has been exhibited in Finland, Estonia, Sweden, Norway, France and South Korea; she has also previously collaborated in joint exhibitions at HOP in 2013 as well as in 2019.

Löfgren-Birch holds a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) degree from Stockholm's University of Arts, Crafts and Design (Konstfack) as well as two bachelor's degrees in media and design.

"Humming" will remain open at HOP Gallery through Tuesday, August 6.

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

