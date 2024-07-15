Photos: Helen Bunder solo exhibition opens at Põhjala Factory

Helen Bunder's solo exhibition
On Friday, July 12, Tartu-based Estonian artist Helen Bunder opened her solo exhibition "Lainetus" at Põhjala Factory in Tallinn. The bulk of the exhibition consists of paintings created from recycled materials for a show in London.

The series tells a story of how it's possible to transform experiences and emotions through dance and somatic awareness.

The show's pieces are based on the practice of 5Rhythms, which allows the dancer to express sensations accumulated in the body through movements precisely as the body and mind desire in the moment.

Tartu native Helen Bunder is an Estonian painter and art teacher at Tartu Art School. Her paintings express various questions, thoughts and experiences she encounters in her personal life.

"Lainetus" will remain open at Põhjala Factory through Saturday, August 31.

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

