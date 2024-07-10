Gallery: Tartu artists' exhibition opens at Kadriorg

On Tuesday (July 9), the Tartu artists' summer exhibition "Keha ja metafoori vahel" ("Between Body and Metaphor") opened at Kadriorg Gallery in Tallinn.

The organizers of the exhibition are Heli Tuksam and Sirje Petersen. At the exhibition you can see the works of Triin Kristerson, Per William Petersen, Sirje Petersen, Tuuli Puhvel, Eero Ijavoinen, Heli Tuksam, Margus Meinart, Teele Ülesoo, Piret Kullerkupp, Veiko Klemmer, Rauno Thomas Moss, Katrin Maask, Katrina Kolk, Martin Urb, and Liisi Örd.

The exhibition is open until September 14.

