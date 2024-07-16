Photos: Anisa and Talia joint exhibition opens at Põhjala Factory gallery

Anisa and Talia's joint exhibition
Last Friday, July 12, painters Anisa and Talia opened "Blossom and bosom," a joint exhibition, at Sepikoja Gallery in Tallinn's Põhjala Factory.

With this exhibition, the two artists invite viewers to join their colorful dialogue with nature and femininity. Their works share similarities including an interest in natural patterns and a passion for bright colors.

"Anisa's paintings are figurative and Talia opts for a semi-abstract style," a description of the joint exhibition explains. "In her often flat paintings, Talia integrates floral elements which symbolize budding and beginning, growth and development. For Anisa, blossoming plants do not play symbolic roles, but rather create an environment for female figures."

In this show, Talia's paintings featuring clear and simple compositions are balanced with Anisa's abundant and narrative works, it notes.

Anisa is a visual artist currently pursuing a doctoral degree in Estonia and Finland. She has previously earned two MA degrees, in Fine Art and Art Management, in Russia and Germany.

Talia is an artist who has studied painting in Tartu and fine arts in Turkey; painting is her primary medium of expression. Her recent solo shows have taken place in Tartu in 2021 and 2022 as well as in Helsinki in 2021.

"Blossom and bosom" will remain open at Põhjala Factory through Monday, August 12.

--

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

15.07

Estonia proposes joint Narva River bed survey with Russia Updated

08:52

Paper: Man stabbed in central Tallinn later dies in hospital Updated

15.07

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas resigns

15.07

Registration opens for Integration Foundation's Estonian language courses

07:56

Estonia to cut largest overseas military mission

15.07

Country home sales down significantly in Southeastern Estonia

16:11

President tasks Kristen Michal with forming next government Updated

14.07

City of Tartu addresses issue of drinkers gathering on Emajõgi promenade

