Foto Tallinn 2024 opens at Kai Art Center in September

This year the biannual international photographic art fair Foto Tallinn celebrates its 11th edition and will introduce the latest contemporary photography at Kai Art Center from September 6-8.

"Foto Tallinn 2024 is happy to include participants from all over the world, presenting artists, collectives and galleries based in Tunisia, India, France, the US, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Hungary, Italy, Finland, Austria, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Latvia, Estonia and Ukraine," said co-organizer Kadi-Ell Tähiste.

Thirty-five artists' work is on show at the gallery in Tallinn after being selected by a jury of international photography professionals.

Jurer Karin Laansoo said: "Compared to previous editions, we can see a stronger focus on documentary photography, which is also understandable considering the current global events."

More information about this year's exhibition can be seen here.

Foto Tallinn is a biannual international photographic art fair that presents the latest contemporary photography.

The exhibition is organized by the Estonian Union of Photography Artists and the Estonian Contemporary Art Development Center. It is curated by Isabella van Marle, and the main organizers are Helen Melesk and Kadi-Ell Tähiste.

Tours, meetings with artists, lectures and seminars, book presentations, and much more will take place within the framework of the fair.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!