Foto Tallinn 2024 opens at Kai Art Center in September

News
Heikki Leis.
Heikki Leis. "When Arno and his petrol arrived at the Midsummer party, the forests were already on fire“ (2022) Source: Heikki Leis/Foto Tallinn
News

This year the biannual international photographic art fair Foto Tallinn celebrates its 11th edition and will introduce the latest contemporary photography at Kai Art Center from September 6-8.

"Foto Tallinn 2024 is happy to include participants from all over the world, presenting artists, collectives and galleries based in Tunisia, India, France, the US, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Hungary, Italy, Finland, Austria, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Latvia, Estonia and Ukraine," said co-organizer Kadi-Ell Tähiste.

Thirty-five artists' work is on show at the gallery in Tallinn after being selected by a jury of international photography professionals.

Jurer Karin Laansoo said: "Compared to previous editions, we can see a stronger focus on documentary photography, which is also understandable considering the current global events."

More information about this year's exhibition can be seen here.

Foto Tallinn is a biannual international photographic art fair that presents the latest contemporary photography.

The exhibition is organized by the Estonian Union of Photography Artists and the Estonian Contemporary Art Development Center. It is curated by Isabella van Marle, and the main organizers are Helen Melesk and Kadi-Ell Tähiste.

Tours, meetings with artists, lectures and seminars, book presentations, and much more will take place within the framework of the fair.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:10

Estonian slackliner attempts to set new world record in Italy

16:55

Foto Tallinn 2024 opens at Kai Art Center in September

16:13

Fien the elephant tips Spain, Netherlands as Euro 2024 finalists

15:29

City councilor: Electric cars driving in bus lanes hold public transport back

14:58

Tallinn Zoo's Pootsman the Siberian tiger dies

14:46

Center Party's European elections costs came to over €43,000 Updated

14:22

Retailers, local governments concerned over new crisis law obligations

13:41

Chief of Staff: Ukraine immediate task to stabilize front, exhaust enemy

13:15

'Our Tartu' exhibition opens at Tartu City Museum

12:36

Tall Ships Races and maritime festival come to Tallinn this weekend

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08.07

Several countries interested in renting Estonia's empty prison space

08.07

New bikesharing service launches in Tallinn in August

11:32

Inflation in Estonia likely to rally from the autumn

08.07

Estonian state denies involvement in Meta blocking of ISS article

04.07

Banksy exhibition opens in July at Tallinn's Telliskivi

08.07

Coalition plans to boost economic competitiveness with new industries

08:55

SDE expresses concerns over planned Estonia-Saudi Arabia cooperation pact

11:55

Over 500 drivers fined during first week of Reidi tee speed cameras

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo