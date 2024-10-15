Documentary filmed in Estonia about abducted Ukrainian children premieres in US

Sarah McCarthy's documentary movie "After the Rain," which was filmed in Estonia, has been selected for the program of DOC NYC, the largest documentary film festival in the U.S.. The movie follows the story of two Ukrainian children, who spent time in a mental health camp in Estonia, after being returned from Russia following their abduction soon after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Inna Sidoruk, a member of the therapy team who took part in the mental health camp, told ETV show "Ringvaade" that the camp in Karepa, Lääne-Viru county, was organized by the Estonian Association of Assistance and Therapy Dogs. "This rehabilitation camp was organized for children and families who were illegally deported from Ukraine and later managed to get their children back home," Sidoruk explained.

During the camp, Sidoruk was also helped by therapy dog named Major. She explained that therapy dogs help to relieve anxiety and tension as well as provide the kind of safe environment that children who have survived trauma need. "It was a deeply moving experience for both of us," she said. "I have Ukrainian roots, and since the beginning of the war my mission has been to help and support children, to care as much as I can within my skills and abilities."

Sarah McCarthy's documentary focuses on the stories of two children, Veronika Vlasova and Sasha Mezhevoy, both of whom were abducted from Ukraine. Veronika was taken to Russia shortly after her village was invaded in the early days following the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. She was first taken to a camp in Russia and then later to an orphanage, where she stayed for over a year.

Five-year-old Sasha Mezhevoy was separated from his father, sister and brother at an army checkpoint during Russia's invasion of Mariupol. "At first he was told he would see his father in a few hours, but in fact the children were taken to Russia where they were threatened with forced adoption into a Russian family," said Sidoruk.

The children were returned from Russia thanks to a Ukrainian children's rights organization. "In fact, so many children are still stuck there, hoping to go home," said Sidoruk. In order to help get those abducted children out of Russia, the filmmakers are also collecting donations.

"I want to live in a world where, when parents and children are separated, other people help," said director Sarah McCarthy.

We've had two preview screenings so far. One for the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child in Geneva, and another for the filmmaking community in New York. Out of these two screenings, we've managed to raise funds for our partners in the Ukrainian Child's Rights Network, who helped reunite Sasha and Veronika so they could support the return of five more kids."

