Jacob Collier and Take 6 to perform with Tartu 2024 Symphony Orchestra

Jacob Collier.
Jacob Collier. Source: Press materials
On Thursday, July 18, multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier and vocal ensemble Take 6 are set to perform at the Tartu Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak). The specially-formed Tartu 2024 Symphony Orchestra will join Collier and Take 6 for the show.

Jacob Collier and Take 6 performed for the first time with a symphony orchestra last September at the Hollywood Bowl in California. Now, it's Tartu's turn.

"Originally, Collier originally hadn't planned to come to Tartu with an orchestra, but after much deliberation with the artist, we decided that the European Capital of Culture deserved to have a unique concert with an orchestra," said Anne Erm, the concert's main organizer and founder of Jazzkaar.

Jacob Collier and Take 6's Tartu show will bring together the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO), the Estonian National Opera and the Vanemuine, forming the Tartu 2024 Symphony Orchestra. They will be conducted by Valter Soosalu.

Opening the show will be Estonia's own NOËP.

Take 6. Source: John Abbott

"Jacob Collier is especially well known around the world for his personal concerts, where he creates a multi-voiced choir from the entire audience. Collier is also expected to transform the audience in the Capital of Culture into a huge combined choir at the Tartu Song Festival Grounds," said Kuldar Leis, director of Tartu 2024.

Jacob Collier, a British composer, and Take 6, one of the world's top vocal ensembles, share a great sense of harmony and musicality. Between them, the two have released 18 studio albums and won 14 Grammy awards. Collier has called Take 6 his favorite band.

Editor: Annika Remmel, Michael Cole

