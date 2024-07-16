Finnish bands to perform live on Tartu's Car-free Avenue this Thursday

This Thursday (July 18), Finnish bands Sagastrophe and Pulkka will both perform live on Tartu's Car-free Avenue (Autovabaduse puiestee).

As the summer season continues in Tartu, more live music is set to hit the city's Car-Free Avenue this Thursday thanks to Finnish bands Sagastrophe and Pulkka.

First up will be Pulkka, a group of young musicians who met up in the Finnish city of Turku. In Tartu they will be playing groove classics from artists such as Robert Glasper, Yebba, and Michael Jackson starting from 7 p.m.

Headlining the show are Sagastrophe, who are based in Liminka/Oulu, Northern Ostrobothnia, Finland, are currently recording their second LP, which is scheduled for release at the end of this year.

From debut album "Strange Dreams," through their EP "Nevertales" to the latest singles "Kalifornia" and "Renée," Sagastrophe's sound is ever-evolving and invites listeners to join them on a magical adventure.

Sagastrophe will take to the stage at 8 p.m.

More information is avalable here and here.

--

