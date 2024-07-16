Aigu Om! Festival connects Estonia and Japan by exploring ways of slowing down

The Aigu Om! Festival.
The Aigu Om! Festival. Source: Aigu Om!
This week (July 15-21), the "Aigu Om!" festival in Võru County, South Estonia will explore traditional ways of slowing down from different cultures. This year's event has a special focus on Estonia and Japan – two seemingly distant cultural spaces with plenty in common, including the shared importance of preserving ancient connections to nature.

"Aigu Om!" means "there is time" or "take your time!" in the local Võro language. This saying, which has become the motto of the Võro people, does not mean just passive idling, but even more meaningful action and truly being present, the art of being in the moment.

In 2024, the Aigu Om! Festival has a special focus on Japan, with a host of Japanese forest experts, musicians and producers, all coming to Estonia especially for the festival.

Unlike many other festivals, there are no large stages or separate areas at Aigu Om!. All the events take place in the forests and by the lakes of Võru County, as well as in backyards, villages and village centers. The main characters of Aigu Om! are therefore, the local people and the surrounding nature. 

The festival includes forest walks and discussions with popular Japanese nature guide Yutaka Miura and artist Daizaburo Sakamoto, who has immersed himself in the ancient practices of ancient ascetic hermit monks.  

The Aigu Om! Festival. Source: Aigu Om!

The live music program was created especially for the festival in collaboration between Estonian musician Mari Kalkun, Japanese musicians – cellist Kotaro Saito and electric guitarist Arata Inoue – and producer Ryota Nozaki. During two concert evenings in the cozy Aigu Om barn in Viitina, "Mõts/Mori/Forest," a piece of music created as a Japanese-Estonian collaboration will be performed for the first time.

The workshops, reflections, concerts, nature walks and exhibitions that take place during the week-long event in Võru County, offer people the opportunity to learn and focus deeply,  listen and experience, and, crucially, take time for themselves.

ERR News previously published a feature article about one of the Aigu Om! festival's main organizers – songwriter and musician Mari Kalkun – here.

The 2024 Aigu Om! Festival takes place from July 15-21 in several locations throughout Võru County, South Estonia.

More information about the Aigu Om! Festival is available here.

Mari Kalkun with Japanese musicians Kotaro Saito and Arata Inoue. Source: Aigu Om!

--

Editor: Michael Cole

