Gallery: Aigu Om! invites festivalgoers to take their time in Võru County

This week, the music and culture festival Aigu Om! was held in Rõuge Municipality, Võru County. The festival, which is organized by Estonian folk musician Mari Kalkun along with members of the local community, takes its name from an expression in Võro language meaning "there is time, take your time."

From July 10-16, the Aigu Om! festival took place for the fifth time in Võru County, south Estonia. Over the course of the six-day festival, visitors were treated to live performances from top local and international musicians.

The unique environment in Võru County also plays a key role in the festival program. Several workshops and hikes provided the opportunity to get closer to nature and the area's rich cultural heritage.

The 2025 festival proved more challenging to fund than those held in previous years, leading to a rethink in the organization of the program.

"So this year we have actually put together the whole program in a way that everyone who lives in the area is offering something by opening up the doors of their farm or barn," musician Mari Kalkun, who is also the organizer of "Aigu om!" told ERR earlier this month.

Nevertheless, the festival still attracted a strong crowd, many of whom had been to Aigu Om! before.

"I think we have found our place and audience within the festival landscape," said folk musician Mari Kalkun, who is one of Aigu Om!'s main organizers.

"People are planning their holidays around being part of Aigu Om! There were also a lot of return visitors, many of whom came to share with us how previous festivals have positively inspired them. This is the greatest tribute you can receive as an organizer."

---

