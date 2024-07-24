Gallery: Aigu Om! Festival builds cultural bridge between Estonia and Japan

News
Aigu Om! 2024.
Aigu Om! 2024. Source: Birgit Pettai
News

Last weekend Võru County hosted the fourth edition of the music, forest and spoken word festival Aigu Om! This year's edition had special focus on the connections between Estonian and Japanese culture.

Over 2,000 people attended the week-long 2024 Aigu Om! festival. The festival takes its name from the Võro-language saying, which means "there is time" or "take your time" and has become a defining theme for both the festival and the music created by its founder and director, Mari Kalkun.

The most popular event during the festival was the Estonian State Forest Management Center's (RMK) Pähni Forest Day, which focused on traditional and modern aspects of forest awareness in Estonia and Japan.

Those in attendance were introduced to the traditional rituals of the Japanese hermit monk by Daizaburo Sakamoto. In a subsequent lecture, Japanologist Alari Allik then helped to open up this ancient "institution" and Japanese forest culture to a wider audience by asking "How many lives does one tree have?" Valdur Mikita then represented the most up-to-date Estonian forest thinking and formulated a unique manifesto of idling.

Two evenings during the festival featured the unique live performance entitled "Mõts/Mori/­Forest" by Mari Kalkun in collaboration with Japanese musicians Arata Inoue and cellist Kotaro Saito. The concerts were held in in the Aigu Om! barn, where audiences were treated to music inspired by both local Võrumaa heritage and the sounds of Tokyo.

The concerts also included songs from the trio's newly completed album.

"The Japanese musicians enjoyed every moment of their time here – the nature, playing together and the unique atmosphere in Võrumaa, which is so different from the noise of Tokyo.  I am really grateful that my long-time dream of bringing this project to Estonia has finally come true and that the festival has built a cultural bridge between Estonia and Japan," said festival director Mari Kalkun.

There were also a number of smaller concerts and other events, which took place during the course of the festival. Among the many highlights were a live cinema performance by Vincent Moon at the Aigu Om! barn, Japanese Taiko drumming workshops in Viitina Manor Park and the legendary traditional fishing competition in Viitina Lake.

Earlier this year, ERR News published an in-depth feature about Estonian folk musician and Aigu Om! director Mari Kalkun, proividing more insight into the spirit of her native Võrumaa. The feature can be found here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

Related

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:59

Photos: Aleksander the tiger reaches Tallinn Zoo from Scotland

12:24

Gallery: Aigu Om! Festival builds cultural bridge between Estonia and Japan

11:44

Tax rises may hinder real estate market recovery

11:11

Health minister: Public health will improve despite scrapped sugar tax

10:44

Businessman: Instead of tax hikes, the tax-free minimum should have been slashed

10:41

Defense minister: Heightened US presence in Estonia needed

09:42

Flora's UEFA Europa Conference League first-leg clash in San Marino goalless

09:13

Prime Minister Michal calls Volodymyr Zelenskyy on first day in office

08:41

Party ratings: No major changes over past week

08:09

Former ice skater Elena Glebova joins Tallinn city council

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

23.07

Coalition planning special income tax for the poor Updated

23.07

Child allowance policy changes likely clear by autumn

22.07

Estonia's new government: Who's who

23.07

Tallinn roadworks reveal mass grave dating to Estonia's Swedish era

23.07

Apartments, commercial space to be built on long-empty Tallinn lot

23.07

Estonia's new government sworn in

19.07

New government to raise VAT and income tax to 24%

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo