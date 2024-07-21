Gallery: Tõrva Loits festival brings music and light shows to thousands

Late Saturday night saw the music and light festival Tõrva Loits 2024 draw to a close. Held in the eponymous Southern Estonian city of Tõrva, the festival offered a grand spectacle of music, fire and light installations to thousands of attendees.

On the shores of Lake Veskijärv, festivalgoers enjoyed a spectacular light installation and the ceremonial lighting of Estonia's highest bonfire.

Performers at Tõrva Loits included Puuluup, Tanel Padar, Lenna and Grete Paia, Meisterjaan, Säm, Duo Ruut, Robert Jürjendal, Silver Ulvik as well as soloists from Ukraine. Adding to the atmosphere were large drum shows and world champion Estonian slackliner Jaan Roose's tightrope walk over the crowd.

The open-air spectacle took place across a ten-hectare acre encompassing Lake Veskijärv, the park and Tõrva's central square. The emblem of this year's festival was the Ouroboros, a mystical serpent eating its own tail representing infinity.

This summer marked the first time Tõrva Loits was held again following a six-year hiatus.

