Viljandi Lights festival returns this weekend with art and light displays

Viljandi Lights, Viljandi's annual visual arts festival, returns for its fifth edition February 13–15, turning the city into a glowing showcase of art, light and sound.

The festival opens Friday, February 13, at the Viljandi Song Festival Grounds, with DJs Karl Robert Saaremäe and Rait Õunapuu, a fire show by Artistic Flow, an illuminated sculpture by Kerli Kore and the debut of Rene Liivamägi and Tõnis Koppel's light installation "Sulav syda."

Opening night continues at Konservatoorium, featuring a performance by The Crosslegs and music by DJ Kaisa Ailt.

On Saturday, February 14, attendees can join a Drink and Draw session at Rüki Gallery, then head to Konservatoorium for a lovely show featuring Kitty Florentine's Viljandi debut.

Sunday, February 15, will spotlight citywide light installations that form the festival's visual core. Participating artists and collectives include visual techs from TÜVKA IV at the University of Tartu's Viljandi Culture Academy, led by Urmas Lüüs; Viljandi Art School; Rene Liivamägi and Tõnis Koppel; KREAT MINDS; Ave Palm and Mansoor Hosseini; Peeter Ora; Loore Tuuli Leilop; and Triipkood.

Now in its fifth year, Viljandi Lights (Viljandi Tuled) highlights a mix of visual art, music and light, giving visitors a fresh, illuminated way to experience the city in the heart of Southern Estonia.

--

