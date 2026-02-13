X!

Viljandi Lights festival returns this weekend with art and light displays

News
Viljandi Lights art festival.
Viljandi Lights art festival. Source: Kerttu Kruusla
News

Viljandi Lights, Viljandi's annual visual arts festival, returns for its fifth edition February 13–15, turning the city into a glowing showcase of art, light and sound.

The festival opens Friday, February 13, at the Viljandi Song Festival Grounds, with DJs Karl Robert Saaremäe and Rait Õunapuu, a fire show by Artistic Flow, an illuminated sculpture by Kerli Kore and the debut of Rene Liivamägi and Tõnis Koppel's light installation "Sulav syda."

Opening night continues at Konservatoorium, featuring a performance by The Crosslegs and music by DJ Kaisa Ailt.

On Saturday, February 14, attendees can join a Drink and Draw session at Rüki Gallery, then head to Konservatoorium for a lovely show featuring Kitty Florentine's Viljandi debut.

Sunday, February 15, will spotlight citywide light installations that form the festival's visual core. Participating artists and collectives include visual techs from TÜVKA IV at the University of Tartu's Viljandi Culture Academy, led by Urmas Lüüs; Viljandi Art School; Rene Liivamägi and Tõnis Koppel; KREAT MINDS; Ave Palm and Mansoor Hosseini; Peeter Ora; Loore Tuuli Leilop; and Triipkood.

Now in its fifth year, Viljandi Lights (Viljandi Tuled) highlights a mix of visual art, music and light, giving visitors a fresh, illuminated way to experience the city in the heart of Southern Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:29

Viljandi Lights festival returns this weekend with art and light displays

17:05

Blizzard conditions mean planned Kihnu, Vormsi ice roads will not now open

16:28

Owners looking for new solution for Pirita TOP building complex

16:26

Isamaa and Center only parties to see rise in support in February

15:58

Changing Tallinn showcase property name cost several thousand euros

15:53

European court accepts Estonian MP's financial information leak complaint

15:27

Work on Estonia's first-ever wine grape underway

15:12

Annual Museum Rat awards honor Estonia's top museum work

14:48

Estonians 28th and 34th in Milano Cortina Winter Olympics men's 10K freestyle ski

14:46

Blogger shares tips for baking the perfect vastlakuklid for Shrove Tuesday

be prepared!

Most Read articles

12.02

Estonia's largest cheesemaker files for bankruptcy Updated

12.02

ISS expels Russian citizen it says planned attack on Estonia

11.02

No Estonian 'bombshell' from Jeffrey Epstein files release so far

12.02

Conscripts with insufficient Estonian language skills to be sent on courses

12.02

Estonia to procure another 12 CAESAR self-propelled howitzers

12.02

Foreign intel chief: Russian economy vulnerable to every new sanctions package

12.02

Shipping line Tallink to make layoffs

08.02

Gallery: Ice road opens between Estonia's biggest islands as cold snap continues

10.02

Experts: Continuation of war in Ukraine increasing instability in Russia

13:03

Estonia moves its ambassador from Georgia to Armenia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo